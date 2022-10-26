John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin Announce Residency For CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Sandman, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), one of alt-culture's boldest creators, joins forces with international cabaret star Amber Martin in rare downtown appearance with a brand new evening of songs, stories and characters, all chosen by the hand of fate on the 'cassette roulette.' Backed by Justin Craig and the Hedwig house band Tits of Clay, and featuring opening set from J. Hoard, it's never the same show twice!

Following 2022 workshop premieres at MassMOCA and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, Mitchell and Martin will continue development of their wild stage show in a strictly limited engagement for intimate audiences at Joe's Pub on January 21, February 4, 11, 19 and 26. Showtime for the 90-minute show is 6:30pm and tickets are on sale now at The Public Theater.

"In Cassette Roulette the audience helps us choose our songs by spinning our giant Cassette of Fortune," says Mitchell. "I'll be randomly singing songs from Hedwig, Big River, The Secret Garden, Hello Again, all my movies, albums and my podcast musical Anthem: Homunculus. Amber will be doing material from her zany cast of original characters as well as tributes to Bette Midler, Janis Joplin, and Reba McEntire. Come on down and spin the wheel!"

Created & Performed by Amber Martin & John Cameron Mitchell

Produced by ArKtype / Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Lighting by Jojo Franjoine, Video by Michael Zumbrun, Music Direction by Justin Craig

Tickets for the Cassette Roulette residency on January 21, February, 4, 11, 19, 26 are available here.