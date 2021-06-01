Joel B. New's UNDERTAKING CHRISTMAS to be Presented in July On Stellar

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

For the month of July, Undertaking Christmas is back for Video On Demand viewing, exclusively on Stellar.

Award-winning songwriter Joel B. New shares songs in this "video storybook" adaptation of his gay musical comedy Undertaking Christmas, inspired by the Hallmark Original Movie genre. Featuring New on vocals, with original illustrations by Krissy Fox, narration by Broadway's Carolyn Mignini as "Mrs. Claus," and special appearances by Broadway tap dancer Richard Riaz Yoder and gay Christmas movie icon Joel McVeagh (A Christmas Prince trilogy on Netflix). Musical direction and arrangements by Broadway's Gillian Berkowitz.

The Story: After his perfectly planned life falls apart in New York City, party planner Nick Holliday returns to his quaint hometown of Sadness, Indiana, to save the family funeral home from going six feet under right before Christmas. Click here to watch the brand new trailer.

Tickets now on pre-sale here.