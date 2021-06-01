Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Joel B. New's UNDERTAKING CHRISTMAS to be Presented in July On Stellar

After his perfectly planned life falls apart in NYC, party planner Nick Holliday returns to his quaint hometown of Sadness, Indiana, to save the family funeral home.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Joel B. New's UNDERTAKING CHRISTMAS to be Presented in July On Stellar

For the month of July, Undertaking Christmas is back for Video On Demand viewing, exclusively on Stellar.

Award-winning songwriter Joel B. New shares songs in this "video storybook" adaptation of his gay musical comedy Undertaking Christmas, inspired by the Hallmark Original Movie genre. Featuring New on vocals, with original illustrations by Krissy Fox, narration by Broadway's Carolyn Mignini as "Mrs. Claus," and special appearances by Broadway tap dancer Richard Riaz Yoder and gay Christmas movie icon Joel McVeagh (A Christmas Prince trilogy on Netflix). Musical direction and arrangements by Broadway's Gillian Berkowitz.

The Story: After his perfectly planned life falls apart in New York City, party planner Nick Holliday returns to his quaint hometown of Sadness, Indiana, to save the family funeral home from going six feet under right before Christmas. Click here to watch the brand new trailer.

Tickets now on pre-sale here.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
92Y to Celebrate Pride Month 2021 With Free Archived Talks Featuring Alan Cumming, Tony Ku Photo

92Y to Celebrate Pride Month 2021 With Free Archived Talks Featuring Alan Cumming, Tony Kushner and More

BKLYN, HEDWIG and More to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month Photo

BKLYN, HEDWIG and More to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

World Premiere of Nine Years Theatres Three Sisters 三姐妹 to be Streamed at Singapore Photo

World Premiere of Nine Years Theatre's Three Sisters 三姐妹 to be Streamed at Singapore International Festival of Arts

Dorothy Lyman Joins Alfred Molina In the Latest Livestream Production of WE HAVE TO HURRY Photo

Dorothy Lyman Joins Alfred Molina In the Latest Livestream Production of WE HAVE TO HURRY


More Hot Stories For You

  • WHITE PEARL Commences its 2021 Tour at Queensland Theatre This June
  • Post Modern Jukebox Announces Australian Tour February 2022
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • John Paul Young Announces 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour