Joe Iconis, Eve Plumb & Bianca Marroquin to Join BROADWAY BOUND Seventh Edition at 54 Below

After six previously acclaimed sold-out concerts, 54 Below will be presenting the seventh edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Tuesday, September 10th, at 7:00pm at 54 Below.

Scheduled to appear in the concert are LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Mary Callanan (Bandstand), Doug Cohen (No Way To Treat a Lady), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Aaron Jackson (Dicks: The Musical), Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), Lisa Dawn Miller (For Once In My Life: The Songs of Ron Miller), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Christine Pedi (Sirius XM), Eve Plumb (TV's The Brady Bunch), Steve Ross (Crown Prince of New York Cabaret), Amy Spanger (Tick Tick Boom), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along).

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear in New York City but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first Manhattan audience.

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators. Michael Lavine will be the music director.

The works of such artists as Stephen Sondheim, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Barbara Fried, Cy Coleman, Jerome Kern and more, will be featured.

The seventh edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Miss Moffett, Saturday Night, Golden Gate, Cherry, 13 Days to Broadway, Home Again, Home Again and many more.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 7 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

