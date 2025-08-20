Jeremy Sussman Returns To Don’t Tell Mama With FROM NO BUSINESS TO SHOW BUSINESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vocalist Jeremy Sussman will return to Don’t Tell Mama this fall with his latest cabaret show, From No Business to Show Business, directed by Geoff Stoner. Performances are scheduled for Sunday, September 28 at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 9 at 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the iconic cabaret venue.

From No Business to Show Business tells the story of a man who endured the trappings of a desk-bound attorney while secretly pursuing his love of performing. Through lesser-known novelty songs and classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Harold Rome, Adler and Ross, Cahn and Styne, and others, Sussman weaves a personal narrative of law by day and music by night. The production features Gregory Toroian as musical director and arranger on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums.

“With a twinkle in his eye, here’s a guy whose glee and glibness glom onto quirky vintage novelty songs, and his joy is contagious,” wrote Rob Lester of NiteLife Exchange. Bart Greenberg of Cabaret Scenes added, “Jeremy Sussman loves old and obscure songs and shares that passion with his audiences with charm and enthusiasm.”

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Rockville Centre, Long Island, Sussman has lived in New York City most of his adult life. His passion for music began in childhood alongside years of piano training, even as he prepared for a law career. While studying, he continued to perform in vocal groups, musicals, and even pub shows, later singing in temple choirs, barbershop quartets, and with the Oratorio Society. In 2018, he was nominated for a MAC Award for his solo cabaret debut Jeremy Sussman Sings More of the American Songbook and Other Curiosities, directed by Colette Black with musical direction by Ricky Ritzel. His second solo show, Jeremy’s Curiosity Shop Volume 2, followed with direction by Eadie Scott and musical direction by Ritzel. Now retired as an attorney, Sussman freelances as an arbitrator while continuing to perform.

Tickets and Venue Information

Performances will take place at Don’t Tell Mama (343 W. 46th Street, New York, NY 10036). Tickets are $20 ($15 for MAC members) plus a $20 two-drink minimum per person. Food is available, and seating is cash only. Reservations can be made at donttellmamanyc.com.