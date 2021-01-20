Jenny DiNoia, Dee Roscioli, Hayley Podschun And More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #10 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, January 23rd on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of singers and performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include performances from:

@LaurenAnneOBrien (11AM EST)

(Sound Of Music National Tour)

@BiancaPamelaMarroquin (11:15AM EST)

(Chicago Broadway and National Tour)

(In The Heights Broadway)

@Hayley_Podschun (11:30AM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@BriannaAbruzzo (1PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Official.AlyssaKim (1:15PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@OfficialStellaCobb (1:30PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@HannahJewelKohn (1:45PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

Analise Scarpaci

@Analise.Scarpaci (2PM EST)

(Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway)

@KylieKuioka (2:15PM EST)

(King And I National Tour)

Alex Finke (2:30PM EST)

@FinkeBoutIt

(Les Miserábles Broadway)

(Come From Away Broadway)

@JennyDiNoia (3PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)

@LilyBrooksOBriant (3:15PM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

(The Big Show Show)

@SarahAnnee17 (3:30PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

Makayla Connolly

@MakaylaConnollyOfficial (3:45PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

@DavidSocolar (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Gabriella Marzetta (4:30PM EST)

@GabriellaMozzarella

(Waitress National Tour)

@JuliaBain (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Olivia London

@Loveelivvy (5PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@Emma_Joyce (5:15M EST)

(Phantom National Tour)

@AriellaCannon (6PM EST)

(Singer)

Lily Bradford

@LilyB6462 (6:15PM EST)

(Singer)

@Ryley_Ava (7:45PM EST)

(Singer)

@Sienna.Katelyn (8PM EST)

(Singer)

@Sophia_VanDette (8:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Eva Carreon (8:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Accompanied By

Laura Carreon (Mom)

@CarreonAdventures

@DeeRoscioli (8:45PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)