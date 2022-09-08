Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, Jamari Johnson Williams & More to Star in THE FLAME at 54 Below

The musical follows a heartbroken bar owner named Jamie who is looking for love after her long-term girlfriend turns down her marriage proposal.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Lez Hang Out's Webby finalist podcast "The Flame" will take the 54 Below stage on September 15th, 2022 at 7:00 pm. "The Flame" is queer romantic comedy filled with booze, ex-lovers, and eviction notices.

The cast features Tony Award Nominee Jenn Colella (COME FROM AWAY, IF/THEN), JJ Niemann (BOOK OF MORMON), Jamari Johnson Williams, Mackenzie Dade, Leigh Holmes Foster, Tiffany Francès, Valerie Rose Lehman, and more.

The musical follows a heartbroken bar owner named Jamie who is looking for love after her long-term girlfriend turns down her marriage proposal. However, just as Jamie's dry spell comes to an end, she meets an attractive woman named Sam, she learns this potential love interest is closing her bar. This story of love, loss and lesbians offers a fresh take on the romantic comedy genre.

"The Flame" is created by Ellie Brigida, Leigh Holmes Foster and Caitlyn Clear, produced by Meghan Gunther and Dollar Bean Productions, directed by Valerie Rose Lohman and Caitlyn Clear.

"When we saw a statistic that only 5% of lesbian storylines in media had happy endings, we decided the best way to change that was to create our own art and our own stories with a guaranteed happy ending for our community. We think "The Flame" is a show about love that straight audiences will love just as much as we do, and we hope to see more people fall in love with Sam and Jamie" Writer Leigh Holmes Foster said.

"The Flame" is an original radio play produced by Lez Hang Out Productions as part of the Broadway Podcast Network. Enjoy the musical in audio form, wherever you get your podcasts.

Tickets for both the live stream and in-person performances are on sale now from $45-$90.


