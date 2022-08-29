Jeanna de Waal to Return to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW will welcome back Jeanna de Waal to 54 Below. The Drama Desk Award nominee returns October 28 & 29 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Jeanna.

The intimate concert will feature Charlie Savage, one of New York's finest jazz piano players, as well as hit songs from the Broadway catalog and plenty of personal backstage anecdotes.

Jeanna de Waal was most recently nominated for a Drama Desk award for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Diana, The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. Jeanna starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot on Broadway. Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe.

Jeanna de Waal Sings Musical Theater Hits plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 28 & 29 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55, with premium seats for $95. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Jeanna. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.