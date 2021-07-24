Jay Armstrong Johnson Will Celebrate His Birthday With JAY'S BIRTHDAY BASH: THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jay Armstrong Johnson will return to Feinstein's/54 Below in Jay's Birthday Bash: There is No Place Like Home on September 1, 2021 at 9:45 pm. Joining him on stage are his hometown "sisters" and I Put a Spell on You co-stars Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware and his music director/arranger is Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors).

There's no place like home, and Jay is back home at Feinstein's/54 Below on his birthday as he pays tribute to the country music that inspired him as a young Texan. Expect tunes from his OG diva, Reba McEntire, those establishment challengers, The Chicks, as well as the king of country music, Garth Brooks. He might even take a trip down memory lane as he revisits country inspired songs from his musical theater career. Yee Haw, y'all! It's gonna be a boot scootin' root tootin' good time.

Jay Armstrong Johnson in Jay's Birthday Bash: There is No Place Like Home plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 1, 2021 at 9:45 pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.