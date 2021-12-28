Janie Barnett to Re-Imagine Cole Porter at City Winery's Loft

THE LOFT AT CITY WINERY will present Janie Barnett as she reimagines Cole Porter on January 23rd, 2022. At this brunch show, Barnett takes Cole Porter's sultry steamy songs of love and lust and throws them in her Urban Americana soup. Pre-Covid, Barnett hosted several sold-out parties at City Winery, bringing the best of the New York music scene together to create memorable hybrid musical experiences. She brings that vision and spirit to this mid-afternoon hang, with guest vocalists Steve Conte (Prince, Peter Wolf), James Maddock (Bruce Springsteen), Darryl Tookes (Quincy Jones, Paul Simon), Eugene Ruffolo (Garth Brooks, Mary Chapin Carpenter), and Nicki Richards (Madonna, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston), as well as the remarkable Alt-Cole Players Ben Stivers (Chris Botti, Lyle Lovett), Richard Hammond (Angelique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Joan Osborne), Matt Beck (Lisa Loeb, Matchbox 20), Larry Saltzman (Carole King, Simon and Garfunkel), and Gary Schreiner (Elton John, Rosanne Cash, Carly Simon). Bring your best luscious fun, order a glass, and expect some surprises.

Janie released the first single from her Cole Porter project on February 14th, 2021. Since then, she has released three songs featuring notable artists such as Jerry Douglas (Alison Krauss, Mumford and Sons, Eric Clapton), Stuart Duncan (George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire), Duke Levine (Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin), Kenny White (Peter Wolf, David Crosby, Merle Haggard), and Cliff Eberhardt (Richie Havens, Melanie), among others. The full album is slated for release in Winter 2021.

In addition to her Cole Porter interpretations, Janie and the ensemble will slip in a couple of her fresh originals.

Janie Barnett's Americana tribute to Cole Porter plays The Loft at City Winery (25 11th Avenue) on January 23, 2022 at 1:00pm. Tickets are available HERE.

MORE ABOUT JANIE BARNETT

Virginia native Janie Barnett cut her teeth on bluegrass festivals, church coffeehouses, and the American Folklife Festival. When she met iconic Americana barnstormer and Newgrass pioneer John Hartford at Folklife, so began her love affair with the alternative roots movement.

"I couldn't commit to being a 100mph flatpicker. But I fell in love with those sounds. And behind every great song was a renegade twist. That twist is really part of my musical DNA."

Barnett's resume reflects her broad range: performing Americana singer-songwriter, active singer-for-hire in the NYC recording studio scene, background vocalist on CD and television, and re-interpreter of beloved jazz.

During the past year Barnett has been developing two albums: the Cole Porter/Americana album, as well as a new album of original tunes, to follow up her acclaimed "You See This River" of 2017, which landed on several indie best-of lists.

"First and foremost I identify as a story-teller; the goal is always to illuminate the stories we all share. Whether I'm singing my own songs, or those of the great Cole Porter, that illumination is always what I am looking for."