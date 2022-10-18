Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jackie Burns, Ali Ewoldt, Ginna Claire Mason Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below Next Month

The performance is on November 6th, 2022 at 9:30 PM.

Oct. 18, 2022  
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jackie Burns, Ali Ewoldt, Ginna Claire Mason, Brennyn Lark, Megan Masako Haley, Taylor Symone Jackson, and other surprise Broadway performers in The Leading Lady Club on November 6th, 2022 at 9:30 PM. The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The concert will feature performances by Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Brennyn Lark (Six, Les Miserables), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls, Wicked), and Taylor Symone Jackson (Ain't Too Proud). The show will be Music Directed by Simone Allen and Produced and Hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana.

The Leading Lady Club takes place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 6th at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Leading Lady Club is brought to you by the creators of "The Leading Lady Club Podcast," a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladyclub.com


