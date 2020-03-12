Jackbenny Comes to Club Cumming

Twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson, aka the critically acclaimed jackbenny, will perform their show All Aboard! the Train of Thought at Club Cumming in New York City on Monday, March 23, and Monday, March 30, at 7:30pm.



All Aboard! the Train of Thought spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson, aka jackbenny, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi- instrumentalists "bounding towards what's next in the world of sound." Their music speaks in a progressive harmonic language informed by classical, jazz, and musical theatre roots that complements their distinctly savvy lyrics tackling queer identity and consensual conduct to healthcare bureaucracy and more. The brothers split vocal duties with Jack tickling fancies from the piano and Benny plucking heartstrings from the bass; percussionists David Lamoureux (March 23) and Spencer Inch (March 30) round out their mighty trio. In this at-once satirical and optimistic musical bonanza, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, curious, millennial mind.



After years of studying, performing, and writing a range of music separately, Jack and Benny Lipson united to birth the award-winning project jackbenny, who shared their debut show in 2016 with musician-comedian Reggie Watts. They've since played their "sensational, clever, and astute" originals in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, and Sheridan, Wyoming, where they presented their 'musicalette' Miranda, Please! at the Wyoming Theater Festival - even in Falam, Myanmar. The Lipsons have supported such luminaries as Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, and Barry Manilow, and they recently creatively directed, arranged, and orchestrated Musik! Fantasie! Revolution! for the LA Philharmonic. Upcoming projects include an all-Sondheim night with the LA Phil and Brainstorm, a three-character revue of their material.



Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door (subject to availability) and are available online at www.clubcummingnyc.com. Doors open at 7pm. For more information, call (917) 265-8006. Club Cumming is located at 505 East 6th Street in New York City, 10009.





