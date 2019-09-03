Jack Mitchell To Make Green Room 42 Debut Featuring Alex Boniello and More

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present "The Music of Jack Mitchell" on Thursday, September 12th at 9:30pm as part of their GR42: New Writers Series. Mitchell, known for his songwriting and composing work for the top-charting Story Pirates Podcast from Gimlet Media and Don't Break the Rules from Pinna Audio, will be making his Green Room 42 concert debut with an evening of memorable melodies and uplifting fun.

Featuring a live band and special guests from the world of Broadway and TV, Jack will present songs from the Story Pirates' hit podcast and award-winning albums, his new musical with Alexandra Petri (Washington Post/Rolling Stone's "50 Funniest People"), and more! We invite you to join us for a joyful night of musical comedy where horses can play guitar, carrots can live on Saturn, and truly, "Nothing is Impossible!"

Guest performers include Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Melissa Van Der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde, Nickelodeon's "Sunny Day"), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd), PJ Adzima (Nat'l Tour, The Book of Mormon), April Lavalle (Nat'l Tour, Seussical), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), Hannah Shealy (The Rose Tattoo), Malcolm Minor (Summer's Soldier), Rachel Skalka ("I Could Use a Drink" Re-Release), Emily Olcott (Story Pirates), Gaby Hornig (The Midnight Riffstress), and Andrew Barbato (Story Pirates). The concert will be produced by Andrew Miller with musical direction by Mitchell and Alex Goldie Golden.

Jack Mitchell is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and music director based in New York City. Jack is a lead songwriter and the vocal director for Gimlet Media's Story Pirates Podcast, garnering praise and national attention for his songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, NPR, Sirius/XM Radio and others. Jack is represented as a songwriter, arranger, and producer on the Story Pirates' award-winning albums, Nothing is Impossible and Backstroke Raptor. Musicals include A Damsel in Distress (with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri), which has beendeveloped at the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Stone Soup (with Jason Blitman), which premiered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Jack live scores the improv-comedy game show, Don't Break The Rules for Pinna Audio and is the Director/MD of the famed Late-Night Cabaret at Williamstown Theatre Festival, where his collaboration with Amanda Seyfried and Ashley Park was recently featured in People Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, USA Today and other national publications. Proud member of the Dramatist Guild, the advanced class of the BMI Workshop, and a graduate of Northwestern University. www.jack-mitchell.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You