JOE'S PUB LIVE! Modifies This Week's Schedule in Solidarity With BIPOC

In light of recent events and to stand in solidarity with Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, announced modifications to their programming for JOE'S PUB LIVE!, its free series of live-streamed and archived performances from their iconic stage in New York City. Designed to facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, Joe's Pub will share events with audiences worldwide each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM Eastern.

This week's new schedule of performances celebrates both the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities with a one-night-only retrospective concert and celebration of a pop icon with Kevin Smith Kirkwood's Classic Whitney: Alive! on Friday, June 5 at 8PM; and Jomama Jones' Black Light, a critically acclaimed musical revival for turbulent times, on Saturday, June 6 at 8PM. There will not be a stream on Thursday, June 4.



Kevin Smith Kirkwood IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!

Friday, June 5 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

In Classic Whitney: Alive!, the legendary Whitney Houston has come back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Kevin Smith Kirkwood, to deliver a one-night-only retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Here, Whitney is backed by a full band and back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Sissy Houston, brother Gary, and even Bobby Brown) and musical director Drew Wutke. With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 9, 2015.



Jomama Jones: BLACK LIGHT

Saturday, June 6 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Black Light is a revival for turbulent times. Jomama Jones invites us to the Crossroads to contemplate what we must choose at this moment in our own lives, in our civic relationships, in our country, and our world(s).

featuring

Daniel Alexander Jones - Jomama Jones / creator

Trevor Bachman - voice

Tariq Al-Sabir - voice, keys

Josh Quat - guitar, voice

Vuyo Sotashe - voice

Michelle Marie Osbourne - bass

Sean Dixon - drums

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 17, 2018.

