Isaac Mizrahi Returns to 54 Below with ISAAC MIZRAHI SURVIVES DEMOCRACY in August

Back by popular demand, Isaac Mizrahi will return to 54 Below this summer with his new cabaret show Isaac Mizrahi Survives Democracy, running August 6–9.

Known for his signature blend of music, storytelling, and cultural commentary, Mizrahi's latest set will range from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter—offering what he calls "cultural whiplash" alongside sharp takes on social media, politics, and insider gossip.

Praised by The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy,” Mizrahi brings decades of experience to the stage, having built a career as a designer, performer, host, writer, and producer.

In addition to his cabaret work, Mizrahi recently served as a consulting producer on the Hulu sitcom Mid Century Modern and appeared in the Amazon series Étoile. He also has a role in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow, set for release on December 25.

His performance résumé includes a turn as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway and headlining venues such as Café Carlyle, Bing Concert Hall, The Wallis, and the Festival of the Arts BOCA. He is also known for his television work on The Isaac Mizrahi Show and Project Runway: All Stars, and for his directorial projects at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the Guggenheim Museum.

Mizrahi continues to expand his creative footprint through his podcast Hello Isaac and his production company, IM Entertainment. His memoir I.M. became a New York Times bestseller upon its release in 2019.

Tickets for Isaac Mizrahi Survives Democracy at 54 Below are available at 54Below.org. For more information, visit HelloIsaac.com.