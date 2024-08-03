Interview: Joshua Turchin Is Producing a Slew of Can't-Miss Shows at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joshua Turchin, a young multi-hyphenate, is a burgeoning Music Director, actor, singer, improviser, social media star, and producer, among other things. He has performed in countless off-Broadway productions, National Tours, and was the youngest entertainer to star in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. The rising star has amassed a huge following on TikTok and Instagram. This week, he’s turning his hand to two familiar topics with themed shows at 54 Below: on August 6th at 9:30 pm, Turchin and a cast of fellow young up-and-comers will be signing about those awkward teenage years with 54 Survives High School. On August 11th at 9:30 pm, they’ll be celebrating Hadestown, Xanadu, the underworld and beyond with 54 Sings Greek Myths.

Read a conversation below about Turchin’s upcoming August shows at 54 Below.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming shows at 54 Below?

I’m looking forward to having fun on stage with some of my favorite singers and musicians from Broadway, TV, and Film!

You were performing while still in high school. What would your ultimate tip for high school kids interested in the performing arts be, if you have one?

My ultimate tip for high school kids interested in performing would be to practice, but not overwork themselves. Burning out is very common with performers of all kinds, so make sure to set aside some personal time. Also, drink water!

What draws you to Greek myths? Do you have a favorite song or show featuring those myths?

Greek myths are really the foundation for many major stories in the modern day, and I’ve always been fascinated with how they’re adapted into different mediums while still keeping the general foundations of the story intact. I think “Way Down, Hadestown” may be my favorite song. It’s just so catchy!

What have you been listening to lately?

I’ve been listening to a lot of songs from musicals that take place in high school and are Greek myth adaptations. Also, musicals that are both high school shows and Greek myth adaptations (Lysistrata Jones).

What’s coming up next for you, aside from these two shows?

Aside from these shows, I’m planning on music directing and producing a show to celebrate my 18th birthday at Green Room 42 to benefit the Ukulele Kids Club, full of many special guests who I won't know about until they walk through the door and onto the stage, and a Halloween show at The Green Room 42 (October 30th). I just returned from LA where I recorded a new voice-over pilot, which I'm very excited about. Also, I’m also planning a reading of my new musical, so stay tuned for more details about that coming soon! I recently released a couple of demos already which got over 1 million streams across my social media. Tickets for my shows and updates on the musical can all be found on my Instagram and TikTok (@joshuaturchin).

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I’m currently sitting next to my dog, and she is adorable.

Tickets to the shows are available on 54 Below’s website:

On August 6th, see 54 Survives High School.

On August 11th, see 54 Sings Greek Myths.

You can follow Joshua and learn more about him online on his website and social media:

www.joshuaturchin.com

https://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin/

https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuaturchin

(Header photo credit: Gene Reed)

Comments