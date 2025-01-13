Interview: Isaac Mizrahi Brings New Show I KNOW EVERYBODY to Café Carlyle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-hyphenate performer Isaac Mizrahi is back at Café Carlyle with a new show titled I Know Everybody, running from February 4 to 15, 2025. Following the excitement of his November 2024 residency, Café Carlyle is thrilled to have Mizrahi return for an exclusive winter engagement. Mizrahi brings his signature blend of humor, storytelling, and song back to the iconic and intimate stage at Café Carlyle. Critics called Mizrahi’s work “a masterclass in the style of cabaret” that defies genre.

Known for his magnetic stage presence and witty storytelling, Mizrahi is celebrated for captivating audiences with his unique style. He recently starred as Amos Hart in Chicago. His television career includes hosting The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and serving as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars throughout its seven-season run.

The run is already selling out quickly, so if you’re interested don’t wait to get your tickets.

We spoke to Mizrahi about the upcoming show and what's next on the horizon for him.

How does it feel to be returning to Café Carlyle?

I adore working at CC. Out of all the venues I play, it’s my favorite. It feels like my living room. I have half the amount of stage fright when I appear there (which is still a significant amount). For some reason, it’s ALWAYS fun in that room.

You've been performing at the Carlyle on Valentine's Day week for at least the past couple of years. What do you like about performing on and around that holiday?

I like being the first residence of the season, and that means working on Valentines day, which is an extra bonus. It’s always fun to adapt what I’m doing for a special occasion.

Photo credit: David Andrako

What is the process like for you of choosing the setlist for each show you do and building out the stories you tell?

I don’t really choose songs. I hear a song and it captures my imagination and I then start on the path to adapting some sort of new idea or arrangement for myself.

Can you tease anything you'll be doing differently for this run?

I hope to be doing another original song that I’m writing in the show

You keep very busy with a huge array of projects. What have you been filling your time with this month?

I’m working on a novel which I’m hoping to finish this winter.

What music have you been listening to lately?

I’ve been listening to a lot of Billie Eilish and Saint Harrison.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

The show is called I KNOW EVERYBODY and it’s a collection of stories about all the people I know. Some stories are hilarious and some are touching. And it really feels like the truth. I swear, I do know everybody.

Tickets are available online via Tock. General seating is $150 per person. Premium seating is $200, and bar seating is $120.

