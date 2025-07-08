Interview: Derek Klena Dives Deep into Fatherhood in His New Show at Sony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In Derek Klena’s new show at Sony Hall, he opens up about his journey through fatherhood, how it’s reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all. Audiences can look forward to hearing staples from Derek’s performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, and Jagged Little Pill among other favorites. Sit back and let Derek share some of the songs and stories that have shaped him over the past decade in New York, while also lending a sensible dad-joke or two!

We spoke with Klena about the new show, what he’s been up to lately and more.

What was the experience of writing this show and delving into your experience with fatherhood like?

Opening up and putting together these solo shows has always been difficult for me, actually. Even though I think of myself as an extroverted person, sharing my personal experience and “baring my soul” to the public is intimidating. But having a family, and being a dad, has turned my world upside down in the best way. It’s put all of this into perspective and given me a new reason to do what I do.

Has fatherhood given you a new appreciation for any of the songs you've sung throughout your career that you'll be singing at this show?

Definitely! There have been so many songs over the years that I’ve dreamt of singing to my kids or about my kids if I was lucky enough to have a family. And now I get to! Songs like “Dear Theodosia” from Hamilton or “Your Song” from Moulin Rouge. I sing a couple medleys and mashups dedicated to my boys and what they love. It’s been wild to relive my childhood through their exploring, innocent eyes.

You recently stepped back into Wicked as Fiyero for a limited run. How did it feel returning to that role after so much time has passed?

It was WILD. I think every actor has had the “actor’s nightmare” where they are thrust into a show or performance of something that you don’t remember, but everyone in your dream fully believes you do…I’ve had that about Wicked over the years, and it finally happened! HA!

But it ended up being such a blast and so special for my two-and-a-half-year-old to go to his first Broadway show and see his dad onstage. I think we have a theater fan on our hands! I was so grateful to have the experience and learn the show again over a decade later.

What draws you to doing this type of cabaret show? Does it feel different to you performing these Broadway songs as yourself rather than in character as a part of the show?

Entirely. There is almost a sense of safety when you are in a show or performing someone else’s work. Shedding that veil of protection and representing your whole self takes so much courage. I have so much respect for people who write and perform their own material. But this process can also be very cathartic and rewarding as well. You learn a lot about yourself and find a whole new meaning behind why you do what you do. For me, having a family has inspired me to be more open and embrace the unknown, instead of shy away from it.

Header photo credit: Jenny Anderson

Tickets to see Derek Klena on July 12, 2025 at 7:30 and 9:30 pm at Sony Hall are available here.