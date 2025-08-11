Interview: David Archuleta of EARTHLY DELIGHTS at The Gramercy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Archuleta, the prodigy who captured the public’s collective hearts at the age of sixteen on American Idol, has entered his second act. No longer a lad with cheek of tan, David has come of age, and he has come out… not just when he came out as queer in 2021; Mr. A has come out of his shell. His abundantly joyful social media posts show him working and socializing with his circle of friends, traveling the world for Pride events, and frequenting music festivals, dance parties, and raves. His concerts and music videos display his skills of terpsichore with sensual moves and beatific facial expressions, and his red carpet appearances have moved him into the fashionista lane. He speaks openly about his coming out experience and the importance of therapy, and he is layering all of his life experiences into his songwriting, and that’s where the next part of David’s story begins.

These are exciting times for David Archuleta. On March 21st of this year, David released a single titled "Crème Brûlée" which became an instantaneous hit, only to become doubly-so with the release of the viral music video. May 9th saw the drop of the single “Can I Call You” (another hit), and on August 15th he will release the album from whence cometh the two singles, an EP titled EARTHLY DELIGHTS filled with new songs, new sounds, and new stories. The EP has inspired a tour that will kick off on September 17th and play nineteen cities before concluding on October 17th. And just a few short months later, on February 17th, 2026, David Archuleta will release his memoir DEVOUT - Losing My Faith To Find Myself. Whew! These are, indeed, exciting times, for this is David Archuleta’s time.

As David prepares for the one-two-three punch of album drop, concert kick-off, and book release, he was kind enough to spend a few minutes on the phone with me, talking about art, authenticity, and adulting as a person who has recently come into the light.

This interview has been edited for content and clarity.

David Archuleta, welcome to Broadway World!

Thank you. I love Broadway World.

So do I. David, on August 15th, you are releasing your new EP, Earthly Delights, and on September 17th, you're hitting the road with the Earthly Delights tour. I'm told that this is your first new music and first tour in five years - after so much time, on the eve of two major debuts, do you err more on the side of excitement or nervousness?

I think those always are just hand in hand with me. I feel like it would be equal parts because I am nervous, but I'm also excited. It's like 50-50 for me.

I've heard you say that this is your flirty era, and all of the songs on the EP are very sensual, especially in the melodies and the rhythms, but there are really heartfelt, adult themes, too.

I like the sound of that. I feel like it's adult-themed, but it's not too... I would say it's more like PG-13 rather than an R, you know, kind of a thing.

Well, Crème Brûlée is deliciously racy, but I'm looking at the themes of, for instance, “Lucky,” in which you sing about finding the right person, or “Give You The World,” in which you sing about giving someone everything but your heart.

Oh, I see.

When you sat down to write these songs, did you say, “I'm going to write an EP of songs about grown-up themes?” Or did the songs, as they came into the light, tell you what they were going to be about?

I just write about what I'm going through in life. Whatever is happening is what comes up in conversation, then ends up on paper or on the Notes app, and into the song. It all happens pretty organically, whatever topics are talked about.

So the songs that you write are informed by your life, as opposed to stories springing forth from your imagination?

I would say it's a mixture. Sometimes I have an imaginary scenario, but, for the most part, everything, every seed, comes from something that applies to my life.

Photo by Shaun Vadella

I've been listening to the CD on a loop for a few weeks now, and every song on the album resonates with me, with stories from my own life.

Interesting. That's beautiful - music's a universal language, and I'm glad to hear that it's something that you feel you can relate to and connect with.

My husband and I have danced to every single song, including “Home” which is a very tender ballad. Was having Earthly Delights be danceable a part of your vision?

Oh my gosh. I didn't even think - 'cause I have Crème Brûlée that's a little more groovy, but I didn't think of it necessarily as a dance (song), 'cause I think of uptempo dance kind of stuff. That's impressive, that you have turned it into a dance (CD), as well.

We like to dance in all kinds of ways. Speaking of Crème Brûlée and of dance - the music video is full of movement: do you have input into the choreography or do your choreographers bring you completed dances that you adapt your skills to?

Photo by Ryan Welch

I feel like they bring their vision for a project, for a song, but then I may adapt a few things here and there, so that it feels more like my style, especially for the live shows - I'll have a lot of say and opinions on things. I may even share some of my own ideas for choreography. I'm not a professional dancer, but I do like to have my personality in what I'm doing.

Tell me about the nature of collaboration when it comes to your storytelling.

It's my favorite part about creating - sharing ideas and seeing what comes out. When you bounce ideas off of each other and brainstorm, it's fun to see results come that wouldn’t have, had you experienced all that alone.

You've gone through a lot of change, rather publicly, these last few years. What has been the most fun about altering your style of fashion?

Oh, it's been so fun! I've loved collaborating with stylists and having a greater vision, because I would say visuals are not my skill. Wardrobe, decor, art, like paintings and whatnot, drawing is not my forte, so to be able to collaborate with someone, tell them (what) I envision as a performer… I see textures of what I would like - for someone to, then, take your textures and ideas and bring them to life, visually, is so exciting. It is so rewarding. I've loved working with The Stylists. It feels like you're playing dress up as an adult, which is really fun.

Photo by Zach Schmitt

The outfits are working for you.

Thank you so much.

On the subject of change, if I can get personal, what was the process that you went through in order to find the courage to come into the light,

The light of coming out?

Of finding your authenticity.

Well, I was always taught to be authentic - authenticity and honesty was essential to life, according to the religious beliefs I grew up with. What was interesting is they taught me the right ideas, but the way they were telling me to apply them was contradictory to what they were telling me mattered. So (I was) being true to myself and honest… but then, it's like, “I think I like guys,” and they were like, “Well, we're not gonna think about that because that contradicts another belief we have. Yes, be honest, but we take that back in this situation.” (Laughing) So, I'm like, “Huh…You're the ones who taught me to be honest and authentic to begin with, so this is creating a lot of havoc for me, internally, and a lot of shame, a lot of confusion,” … to the point where you just can't take it anymore, and you have to come out and say, “You know what? I am being true to myself in a lot of these other aspects of my life, except for my sexuality.” And you just have to learn how to compromise the beliefs you once upheld, and challenge them, question them, and say, this may not be what I thought it was,” and you kind of take an act of rebellion to say, “I'm going to get to know myself truly and fully, including with my sexuality.” So I did. And it’s like gulping water after being in a desert for two days. You finally give yourself this refreshment that you've needed and starved yourself of for so long.

You're very generous with your time, with your fans, with your social media. Could you share with me one of your favorite stories about the public's response to your coming out, your finding your way into the light?

I was amazed at how many stories, from both people who had come out and people who had not yet come out, were in my (Instagram) dms. It was like a place of sharing, for so many people who had walked the religious journey, who still were walking the religious journey, the journey between religion and sexuality, and being queer. There's so many other people out there who have gone through what I have. I'd never seen it so highly concentrated because there isn't really a place where people could talk about it, openly, because people don't wanna hear religion and homosexuality in the same space. They don't want it being discussed,

But it exists in the same space.

Yeah. They're always like, “Well, you pick one or the other, but we don't want to hear 'em both.” And the conflict that that has created for so many people who had a love for their religion, for their community, for their faith, but also were gay, or queer, or bisexual, or trans are not allowed to talk about their experience and their journey because people don't want to hear the two mixed. It either causes too much trauma or too much disappointment or misunderstanding when they're discussed - even myself. I don't consider myself religious anymore due to the contradictions and conflict that created in my mind. I can see why people didn't want to hear me talking about it. When I came out and was in the community, people were like, “Well, we don't wanna hear about religion” (Laughing) I'm like, “Well, I'm still in it!” I do feel like it is a tricky subject, and religion, in itself, is a tricky topic, but I do feel like there is spirituality to existence. It may not have to be in the religious constructs, but I think spirituality, for me, I interpret it as what connects me to life, what connects me to other people, to community, to nature. Wherever life is, I can feel connected to it and a part of it, and there's beauty in that. I'm a part of something bigger, in that way.

That's really lovely. We have, in fact, just finished a month of gay pride celebration and events. What are you most proud of right now?

Photo by Joseph Adivari

I guess just the fact that I've made it this far into my life. There were a lot of setbacks that I thought, “Oh my gosh, this is gonna ruin my life. This is gonna ruin my happiness. This is gonna keep me from succeeding and moving forward to the next step in life.” All of those worries, all those concerns and fears I had, weren't what I thought they were gonna be. I'm here, still. I have happy moments, I have sad moments, but in the end, I'm still here and I'm grateful for that… just to get through life. Life's not an easy thing to get through, especially when you've got other people to deal with in your life. (Laughing) But that's also what makes life beautiful - to have people to share it with. I think just living and still having another day of life is what I'm most proud of - all the days that I've gotten through, thus far.

You toured with the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. When the time comes for you to make your Broadway musical debut, would you rather do it in a revival, playing a role you have dreamed of playing, or in a new musical that you have had a hand in creating?

Oh, wow! That could be really cool, to create one. I feel like there would be pros and cons to both of them, because, to do a revival, to be a fan of something that you get to be a part of, and to see other people fulfill that role… that's what I loved about being in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. I'd already enjoyed the music. I'd heard other singers and performers sing and perform the songs.

There's already a relationship with the show.

Yes, rather than creating a new space for people to connect to. I feel like it's a lot more daunting to do that, but I think it would be a really amazing feeling, if people responded positively and did connect to the story you created.

David, I have one question left for you, and it's a real toughie.

Okay.

What's your favorite dessert?

Ooooh, my favorite dessert. Gosh. Well, I do love me some Crème Brûlée.

Photo by Irvin Rivera

I do too. (Laughing)

I also love ice cream and chocolate chip cookies. That's a big one for me. I love me some flan, and bread pudding. There's so many good ones, but I would probably say chocolate chip cookies and vanilla ice cream. It's just simple and classic and hard to mess up.

There we go. David, I'm so happy you called today. I can't wait to see your show in New York City. I LOVE the record.

Thank you! I'm so glad, and thanks for listening to it, and simply enjoying it.

Have fun preparing for the tour. Thank you so much for talking to me.

Thank you, Stephen. It was lovely to talk to you.

David Archuleta EARTHLY DELIGHTS releases on August 15th. Listen to “Crème Brûlée” and “Can I Call You?” on his Spotify page HERE.

The EARTHLY DELIGHTS tour is on sale HERE.

The David Archuleta website is HERE and links to all his social media platforms.

The David Archuleta memoir DEVOUT will be released on February 17th, 2026. See the Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books page on the volume HERE.

Photo of David Archuleta in concert by Ryan Welch.