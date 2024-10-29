Interview: Audrey Appleby Brings LIFE…A SEDUCTION TOUR to Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Saturday, November 2 at 7 pm, Audrey Appleby will be performing her new show, LIFE…A Seduction Tour. The show is a mix of originals and standards, wherein Audrey will be accompanied by a six-piece band. From Paris to Rio to Spain, Audrey Appleby’s evocative storytelling mix of her original songs and Jazz standards in English and the Romance languages whisks the listener off on seductive flights of fancy where thought-provoking insights meet playful whimsy, revealing deeper truths and touching our hearts with a wink and a knowing smile, speaking to the passion, romance, and longing in everyone’s soul. Added to that, her recent experience with the loss of her husband has brought a grounding of insight, hope, and inspiration to go on and face the twists and turns of life’s roller coaster ride.

She is the recipient of an ASCAP/MAC award by Michael Kerker for original song MIAMI MOSAIC. Her album LADIES CHEAP COCKTAILS was masterfully turned into a one woman show at Pangea NYC by her brilliant and inspired director, Lina Koutrakos, and Music Director Daryl Kojak.

Often compared to a mix of Joni Mitchell meets Astrud Gilberto, Audrey’s music invokes the combined mystique of world traveler meets romance novel heroine… it is a ticket out of ordinary reality into the realm of unabashed fantasy, with a heavy dose of joie de vivre to dance with tragedy and keep blooming.

Read a conversation with Audrey about the November 2 show.

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming show at Pangea?

Sharing my original songs in English, French, Spanish and Italian, most of which I wrote, with the amazing Bossa Nova, Samba, Salsa, and Ballad Rhythms accompaniment of the six-piece band with talented and passionate musicians Daryl Kojak on piano, Sean Harkness on guitar, Sean Conly on bass, Jack Bashkow on saxophone and flute, and Dan Aran on drums and percussion

Where did the inspiration for this show come from?

An unexpected, tragic loss and my self discovery and rebirth navigating the twists and turns, ups and downs, surprises and seduction of life. A hopeful inspiration for the audience.

What was the process of putting the setlist together and writing the show like?

This is a new chapter for me, not just singing sexy songs, but singing songs that deeply reveal who I am now, including the seduction of life, love, and growing into the new discoveries on the path of life. I cannot hide in this show- it is very honest, revealing, poignant, sexy, and serious, with a huge dash of joie de vivre and humor. My brilliant Director Lina Koutrakos and brilliant Music Director Daryl Kojak made putting together the set list so easy, beautifully making sense. At times I left rehearsals sobered thinking about all I have gone through suddenly losing my husband of 45 years, and going forward to heal and celebrate life. The process has been amazing.

What have you been listening to lately?

Paris chill music, Japanese jazz singers, and of course, politics and the news. My songwriting helps me balance all of it!

What's coming up next for you?

Gathering my new songs I’ve written since this show to debut on Spotify as a new album. And I hope to perform this show, AUDREY APPLEBY/LIFE…A Seduction Tour, several more times in 2025 in New York, LA, and Paris. I also plan to perform a different Swing/French Jazz/ and American Songbook show in Paris and Greenwich, Connecticut, as well, with my Parisian jazz musician friends.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I’m so excited to share my ideas about life and love through the songs I write and sing in English and the Romance languages.

The November 2nd show is currently sold out but you can call Pangea to inquire about a waitlist. More information is available here.

Learn more about Audrey Appleby on her website.

Comments