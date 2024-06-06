International Drag Star Sister Mary Returns to New York This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This June, all the way from London, Sister Mary presents her newest show SISTER MARYS PLAYTIME at Laurie Beechman Theatre, prior to spending the summer season at the Redroom In Ptown. SISTER MARYS PLAYTIME will be performed for one night only -- Thursday June 20 at 7 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Café) at 407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue. Doors open at 6pm with showtime at 7pm. Tickets are $24 for general admission or $35 for VIP tickets that include reserved front table seating and a meet-and-greet, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is also a $25 per person food/ drink minimum at all performances.

Sister Mary was a foundling, discovered on the steps of St Peter's of the Sister's of the Third Removed, in the heart of London's West End. It is rumoured she is the secret love child of West End musical theatre star Elaine Paige. Sister Mary loves showtunes, telling stories and making homemade flapjacks. Accompanied on the organ by her long-suffering side kick Brother Matthew. Join Sister Mary as she battles the blues with her singing and her unique style of comedy. No pulpit. No psalms. No prayers. She's not that kind of nun. Sister Mary is here to spread love and musical joy and that's exactly what she is going to do!

Sister Mary's credits include Sister's Mary's Playtime at New Jersey Rep Theatre, Ice Palace Fire Island, (Edinburgh Festival - Frankenstein's); Celebrity Nun (Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh); On Your Knees (Jermyn Street); Sister Mary Pops In (New Space Theatre - Cape Town) and Don't Tell Mama (NYC); When Will I be Famous (BBC) Elton John's Christmas Party and regularly appearances at Soho Nights at The Phoenix, Queer on A Pier (Hastings) Canterbury Pride.

Sister Mary made her acting debut playing Mother Superior in Nunsense at the Landor Theatre London

Sister Mary is created and performed by actor, ariter and theatre director Tim McArthur. Brother Matthew is performed by Buster Freeze. It is produced by Adam Weinstock.

