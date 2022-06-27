Improv Ensemble BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Broadway's Next Hit Musical, and their live Phony Award presentation, when three fearless improvisers, one irreverent emcee and a brilliant music director will take the stage to create a brand-new musical, live and wildly spontaneous. With the help of the audience who provides made-up song titles, Broadway's Next Hit Musical provides the unexpected.

The first half of the show is the glamourous Phony Awards during which the performers draw titles from a bowl and magically turn them into improvised songs, simultaneously created by Gary Adler, Musical Director of Broadway shows such as Avenue Q, Nunsense, and Next to Normal. The audience votes for their favorite and that song becomes the basis of Act Two, a full-blown musical, with astonishing rhymes, melodies, characters, dialogue, plot, even costumes - the whole ball-o-theatrical wax. Winning songs have included such gems as: "I Won't Mow the Lawn in the Rain," "The Electric Unicorn Fire Breathing Experience," and "Hiccup Buttercup."

BNHM has toured extensively since 2011 under the direction of co-founders Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, throughout the US, as well as locales including Munich, Portugal and London.

Broadway's next Hit Musical plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 13, 2022. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available online. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Door will open at 9:00pm and the show will also be live-streamed at a cost of $25.

