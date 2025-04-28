Ian Axel To Appear At UPTOWN MAMAS: A BENEFIT FOR MOMS IN NEED At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ian Axel, best known as one half of the acclaimed pop duo A Great Big World ("Say Something," "This Is the New Year"), will appear as the special guest at Uptown Mamas: A Benefit for Moms In Need at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, May 11 at 9:30 PM.

This special one-night-only event, produced by Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage, celebrates motherhood while raising funds for Safe Horizon's Uptown Domestic Violence Shelter.

In addition to Ian Axel's special appearance, the evening will feature performances from "Mamas" who have performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in National Tours, and at The Metropolitan Opera, sharing stories and songs in honor of Mother's Day. Expect powerhouse vocals and musical theatre favorites from Waitress, Carousel, Mamma Mia!, Bright Star, and more.

The cast features Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera), Kailee Graham (NYMF), Michelle Dawson (Mamma Mia!), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Laura Bergquist (Allegiance), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots), Jesmille Darbouze (A Doll's House), Bianca Horn (Peter Pan Goes Wrong), Emily Jewell (Beauty & The Beast), Kristen Gehling (Theatre By The Sea), Maria D'Amato (The Metropolitan Opera), Alison Mahoney (Evita), Jamie Lee Kearns (Arts Power), Lora Nicolas (The Public Theater), Katie Zaffrann(NYMF), and Sara Wordsworth (In Transit).

The production is directed by Laura Brandel, with music direction by Jodie Moore, and produced by husband-and-wife team Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage. The project was conceived by Kailee Graham.

The band features Jodie Moore (Music Director, piano), Sean McDaniel (drums), Anja Wood (cello), Jonathan Dinklage (violin), Adam Kornreich (guitar), and Richard Hammond (bass).

Donate to Safe Horizon's Uptown Shelter here:https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2AW51FR01XWZC/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2

For more information and tickets, visit https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/LipnbBrwft81G25jxJl1.

