IN THE WORKS Comes To The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, December 15

Honeck-Moss Productions is proud to present "In The Works." This exciting series is an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.

In The Works is presented monthly and features three composers or composing teams, each presenting 20 minutes of new material. Sunday Dec 15th at 9:30pm features the works of composers: Bryan Blaskie & Laurie Hochman, Annabelle Lee Revak, and Eric Sorrels. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.



With performances by: Elyse Anderson, Erica Lynn Bridge, Caitlin Gallogly, Lisette Glowdowski, Kamryn Harris, Jamie Maletz, Doron Mitchell, Cheeyang Ng, Reagan Pender, Kelly Plescia, Cheeyang Ng, Mikki Sodergren, and Justin Yu.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works1215





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You