HE SAID/SHE SAID Announced At Feinstein's 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jordan and Kayla Grizzard in HE SAID | SHE SAID on November 1st! This duo has spent the first 10 years of their relationship in a back and forth tumbleweed romance, and the next 10 years arguing about how it happened! Come see this belting partnership duke it out once and for all! It's a classic battle of the sexes, so come pick a corner and jump in the ring with who you think is right!You'll hear songs like "When A Man Loves A Woman", "Someone Like You", and more!

Jordan and Kayla Grizzard in HE SAID | SHE SAID plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 1st at 11:30. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

You may recognize Jordan from the 13th season of AMERICAN IDOL where he received one of those coveted golden tickets! Trained in opera with a love for metal music, his voice is versatile to say the least! He has shared the stage with such talents as Quentin Earl Darrington, Laura Osnes, and Michael W. Smith and has performed at Carnegie Hall. His vocals can be found on his self titled record, available on itunes.

Kayla is an actress who has loved theater since childhood. She has played roles from Eliza Doolittle to Anita in West Side Story! She had the opportunity to work at the Tony Award winning theater, Dallas Theater Center and has sung with Quentin Earl Darrington and Laura Osnes!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You