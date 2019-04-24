GR42 Returns to Sing Rodgers & Hammerstein

The Green Room 42 is proud to bring the third show of The Music of... series, now a monthly resident show, "GR42 Sings" back to it's stage! This year we have celebrated Andrew Lippa & Alan Menken's music now this time we are bringing you the golden age of music: Rodgers & Hammerstein. Directed and produced by Quentin Garzón with Guest Musical Director Brian Walters, "GR42 Sings Rodgers & Hammerstein" is a night where we will explore Rodgers & Hammerstein's vast career. Our talented group of singers shall help you reminisce on all the great musical scores that have helped shape the musical theater world of today! From Oklahoma through The Sound of Music, "GR42 sings Rodgers & Hammerstein" is a one-night-only cabaret that you're not going to want to miss!

Show is Friday, May 10th at 9:30 PM

For Tickets:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1009356?performanceId=10403401

Hosted by Quentin Garzón

Live Band:

Brian Walters - Piano

Leo Smith - Upright Bass

Sarah Tompkins - Drums/Percussion

Performers:

Maddy Claire Parks (Off B'way: The Fantasticks, The Day Before Spring)

Michelle Cabinian (Off B'way: Hereafter The Musical)

Glen Llanes (Nat'l & International Tours: Miss Saigon, The King & I, Xanadu, Legally Blonde, A Little Night Music)

Sean Doherty (First Nat'l Tour of The Lightning Thief)

Sarah Cetrulo (Nat'l Tour: Les Miserables)

Andrew Hubacher (Nat'l Tour: Cabaret)

Courtney Cheatham (Nat'l Tour: Barbie! Live, Jingle Bell Rock)

Colleen McLaughlin (Nat'l Tour: Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder)

Krista Buccellato (Nat'l Tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Peter Pan)

Adam Machart (Nat'l Tour: Scooby Doo Live!)

Mia Pinero (Guthrie Theater, Ivoryton Playhouse, Geva Theater Center)

Quentin Garzón (KalevalaWorkshop, SWTM Series: Villains, Disney)

Krista Curry (Swing 46's Truffles, Arizona Theater Company)

Janine Colletti (Arizona Theater Company, Southwest Shakespeare Company, Theater Works)

Andrea Arvanigian (Disney Cruise Lines)

And Special Guest Raymond Jaramillo McLeod (Original B'way Cast: Jekyll & Hyde, A Tale of Two Cities, Dance of the Vampires.B'way Revival Cast: Wonderful Town(Drama Desk Nomination). Original Off B-way Cast:Andrew Lippa'sThe Wild Party. 20thAnniversary Nat'l Tour of Evita)

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You