News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on August 19th.

By: Aug. 07, 2024
GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN to be Presented at The Green Room 42 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.


The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Monday, August 19th at 9:30 pm.  Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC’s best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing.  You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists. 

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Michael Walters Brings Brash, Funny Dame Edna to the Triad Theater
Bryce Edwards to Return to Birdland with THE FRIVOLITY HOUR
Kate Baldwin, Nikki M. James & Alysha Umphress Join BROADWAY MELODY at 54 Below
I LOVE YOU BECAUSE Queer Retelling to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Featuring:  Sara Den Bleyker, Thomas Doelger, Lauren Echausse, Claire King, Danny Maguire, Matthew Marvin, Leryn Turlington, Gill Vaughn-Spencer and Kenneth Gartman

 “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, August 19th at 9:30 pm.  Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.  Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos