GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present “Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” on Monday, August 19th at 9:30 pm. Host and Music Director Kenneth Gartman shines a light on some of NYC’s best musical theatre talent each month in a new cabaret series - Gotta Sing. You may have seen these top notch performers at a Regional Theatre, Off-Broadway or on Broadway, but now you get to see them up close and personal as solo artists sharing a variety of musical styles connected to their own personal stories as solo artists.

Featuring: Sara Den Bleyker, Thomas Doelger, Lauren Echausse, Claire King, Danny Maguire, Matthew Marvin, Leryn Turlington, Gill Vaughn-Spencer and Kenneth Gartman

“Gotta Sing with Kenneth Gartman” plays at The Green Room 42 on Monday, August 19th at 9:30 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.GottaSingKGNYC.com and at www.thegreenroom42.com.

