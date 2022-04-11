Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST Returns To The Triad Theater

The show is set for April 16th and May 28th.

Apr. 11, 2022  

Artemisia LeFay & the Orchestra of the Depraved (Mary Spencer Knapp on accordion and Hannah Mount on piano) will return to The Triad Theater on April 16 and May 28 in GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST. The show is a program of musical time travel in the spirit of cabaret and vaudeville from the birth to the death of Weimar Berlin.

From the gritty 20s, tumultuous 30s, and uncertain 40s, cabaret existed- most importantly, as a way to criticize and defy the faults of society. GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST (2021 BWW nomination for BEST SHOW) is full of Marlene Dietrich standards, snippets from Anita Berber's "Dances of Depravity" and the LGBTQ+ anthems and anti-Nazi songs that were sung under the very nose of fascism.

Join chanteuse Artemisia LeFay & the Orchestra of the Depraved (Mary Spencer Knapp on accordion and Hannah Mount on piano) as they resurrect the songs of Michael Jary, Mischa Spoliansky, Kurt Weill, Friederich Hollaender, and more.

