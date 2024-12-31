Francis Garner Brings OVER THE HILL: DATING GAY OVER 30 to Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging cabaret artist Francis Garner and musical director Andy Lantz will bring "Over the Hill: Dating Gay After 30" to Pangea Cabaret & Supper Club (178 Second Ave. NYC) on Sunday January 5th at 7pm, doors 6pm.

In this dark-humored show dedicated to anyone who's ever been single, Francis uses an inventive and eclectic set list to share horror stories from his little black book."Whenever I introduce myself to someone new, I'm all demure and self-effacing," admits the emerging cabaret performer and Cape Cod native. "But once I get to know you, I'm all piss and vinegar." And therein lies the conundrum facing this talented thirtysomething, one he's eager to share through story, song and humor in this special one-nighter.

Classically trained, with a degree from Manhattan School of Music majoring in Vocal Performance, Garner, who intended to pursue a career in opera, put performing on pause for several years to accommodate other pursuits. But when he returned to singing & live performance, he found that he was interested in exploring a broader range of styles from pop, to jazz, to American Songbook and Broadway. He's performed at Boston Club Café's Napoleon Room, CabaretFest & Post Office Cafe in Provincetown, and at the historic NYC venue Don't Tell Mama where he performed this show hailed by Cabaret Scenes Magazine as "wonderfully creepy and marvelously theatrical" as a special Pride kick-off event earlier this year.

Discounts for this evening's performance may be available - please contact Karen Mack by email at karen@karenmack.com for more details.



Advance online tickets $20 plus $20 food/beverage minimum, credit cards welcome online & for food & beverage, diverse menu & non-alcoholic options available.

In-person tickets at the door (space permitting) will be $25 cash only, with credit cards ok for room minimum.

Additional performer info available in EDGE Media's interview by John Amodeo - https://www.edgemedianetwork.com/story/328439

