Francine's Gold Room Returns To Sid Gold's Request Room This Week

Announcing Francine's Gold Room, post PAUSE return to Sid Gold's Request Room! It has been nearly 16 long months since her last Gold Room at Sid's & this is going to be Francine's Coming Out of the House Party! Every month we hit Golden Hour at Sid Gold's with Francine's monthly burlesque extravaganza. Friends and strangers alike join for this sizzling show complete with chanteuses and showgirls. Francine (Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon (SHOWTIME), The Pink Room Burlesque) hosts and sings in-between champagne breaks and costume changes. There's no telling whether she'll sing Sinatra or Gaga but she'll do it her way because she was born this way.

The real stars of this show are the 24 Karat Cast of showgirls who will tantalize and delight the audience. THIS MONTH: Logan Laveau, Trinity Starlight & Vault Keeper: Nancy No Good

Make sure to warm up your voice with whiskey and bring your autograph book because this one hour show leads into a night of live piano karaoke led by Wendy Yip where anyone, even your favorite movie star, could show up!

Brown Paper Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5157141