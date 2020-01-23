Feinstein's 54 Below is Celebrating Valentine's Day

This February, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond celebrating Valentine's Day. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

THE ONES THAT GOT AWAY - A Joe Allen TRIBUTE, FEBRUARY 3 AT 9:30PM

In May, 1965, Joe Allen opened the restaurant that bears his name. That same year, the cast of the ill-fated show Kelly gave Joe a poster of their show. It ran one performance, and they thought it should hang, well, somewhere. Since then, it's become a Broadway tradition for those unlucky flops to adorn the restaurant's walls.

Directed and produced by Nick Flatto, The Ones That Got Away is a Valentine's Day tribute to those forgotten flops as we remember the lost love songs of Broadway's past. Featuring the incomparable current staff at Joe Allen Restaurant, The Ones That Got Away will take you back to a time more simple and full of love. Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the beauty of hope and unfulfilled dreams.

Featuring:

KC Comeaux (One Arm at The New Group)

Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro (Lady in the Dark at New York City Center, Evita at Actors' Playhouse)

Michael Ray Fisher (Rocktopia, Elf National Tour)

Nick Flatto (A Christmas Story National Tour, Funny Thing Happened at Shakespeare Theatre Company)

Colin Lee (Beauty and the Beast National Tour, Guys and Dolls National Tour)

Megan McGarvey (Cabaret at Sharon Playhouse, CBS's "Bull")

Chris Persichetti (Hair, Rock of Ages at Forestburgh Playhouse, Memphis at Gateway)

Jonathan Wiener (Spamalot at Orlando Shakespeare Theatre; HBO's "The Plot Against America")

Will Wilkinson (Seussical the Musical with The Straw Hat Players)

Music Direction by Garrett Taylor.

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LOVESONG, FEBRUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

In 1972, composer Michael Valenti had the idea to set poetry from such diverse sources as Dorothy Parker and Sir Walter Raleigh in an original song cycle that asked the question - what is love? Lovesong became his first hit show, with long runs in Toronto and New York. Now come see a version updated by the composer himself for 2019 that asks the same question in an ever more complicated world. Join us for 54 Sings Lovesong, a Valentine's Day treat, and hear what Cue Magazine called "The most melodic, original music heard this side of Richard Rodgers."

Featuring:

Rachel Rhodes-Devey

Gina Naomi Baez

Quentin Garzón

Forest VanDyke

Produced and directed by Mark Falconer, with musical direction by Will Buck (Oh, Brother! and Doonesbury at Feinstein's/54 Below.)

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE: A CELEBRATION OF QUEER LOVE, FEBRUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

Join us in a celebration of pride and acceptance this Valentine's month at the "Love is Love is Love" Cabaret. This evening will feature gender-bent musical theatre classics, and repertoire from queer theatre of the past century. This salute to the LGBTQ+ community will include a cast of queer Broadway favorites to be announced soon. Come bang your own drum, deal your own deck, loud and proud, at the "Love is Love is Love" Cabaret at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Featuring:

Ryan Koerber (He/Him - A Chorus Line National & International Tours)

Kevin Atwater (He/Him - The Producers at Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts)

Preston Allen (He/Him - We Are The Tigers)

Maybe Burke (They/Them - "Tales of the City" Netflix)

Mackenzie Dade (She/Her - The Sound of Music National Tour)

Delaney Amatrudo (She/Her - Reb+VodKa+Me The Civilians)

Kerri George (She/They - NY Regional premier eof Heathers)

Kat Griffin (They/She/He - Play On! Shakespeare Festival, Off-Broadway at Classic Stage Company)

Nicole Weiss (She/They - Octet at Signature Theatre Company)

Danielle Purdy (She/Her - I'm Afraid of Death but Not of Dying, The Connelly Theater, SheNYC)

Jelani Remy (He/Him - The Lion King Broadway, Ain't Too Proud Broadway)

Jamari Johnson Williams (Ain't Too Proud, Smokey Joes Cafe)

and more to be announced!

Music Directed by Anessa Marie (She/Her - Interstate (NAMT), Finding Beautiful (NYMF), Invisible (Feinstein's/54 Below), American Girl Live (National Tour), City of Light (SHENYC))

Produced by Meghan Gunther

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anthony Nunziata: AMORE: THE GREATEST LOVE SONGS, FEBRUARY 14 & 15 AT 7:00PM

After seven consecutive sold-out concert appearances, Anthony Nunziata returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a special album release Valentine's concert Amore: The Greatest Love Songs. Brooklyn-born Anthony is back home in New York City for two-nights-only after coming off a worldwide concert tour that included a recent appearance at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops Orchestra. Expect to hear Anthony's signature soulful takes on classics like "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "The Very Thought Of You," "Somewhere," "The Prayer," "O Sole Mio," as well as his acclaimed original songs including "Will You Be My Everyday?," "The Gift Is You," and more. Anthony's beautiful lyrical tenor voice and charismatic stage presence will move you as you've never been moved before. This is the official album release concert for Anthony's brand new solo album.

Musical director Eugene Gwozdz leads a 5-piece band.

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY!, FEBRUARY AT 9:30PM & 11:30PM

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine's Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether you're dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won't forget!

Featuring:

Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening) and April Lavalle (Seussical)

Steve Blanchard (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies) and Meredith Inglesby (The Little Mermaid, Newsies)

Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not) and Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold)

Nicolas Dromard (Jersey Boys, Wicked) and Desirée Davar (West Side Story)

Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies) and Grace Aki (To Free A Mockingbird)

Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) and Bethany Tesarck (Diana, Bye Bye Birdie)

Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project) and Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar)

Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked) and Rick Desloge (Jersey Boys, Wicked)

Alex Prakken (Newsies) and Kalyn West (The Prom, Moby-Dick)

Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob Square Pants, Honeymoon in Vegas) and Scott McCreary (Dirty Dancing, NBC's "The Sing-Off")

Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) and Amanda Flynn (Wicked, Mamma Mia!)

Keith White (A Bronx Tale, Jersey Boys) and Erin Kommor (NBC's "RISE")

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

$30 - $50 cover charge. $55 - $85 premium seating. 9:30pm Performance: $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. 11:30pm Performance: 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

2/14 VALENTINE'S DAY MENU INFORMATION

For the 7:00PM and 9:30PM performances on Valentine's Day, February 14, Executive Chef Wayne Ricco will offer a special three-course prix fixe menu. Guests can order any item a la carte or enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85.

VALENTINE'S DAY MENU

FIRST COURSE

Choice of:

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail 22

Classic Cocktail Sauce

Mixed Green Salad 13

Warm Boucherone Cheese, Nueske Bacon, Lemon Dressing

Wild Mushroom Ravioli 19

Roasted Garlic/Saffron Crème, Sage, Zucchini Straws

Lobster Bisque 19

Coral Crème Friache, Amontillado Sherry

Asparagus Boursin Strudel 16

Charred Tomato Sauce, Herb Salad

MAIN COURSE

Choice of:

Grilled Loin of Veal and Mediterranean Prawns 42

Basil Hollandaise, Tomato Oil, Potato Puree, Broccolini Sauté

Roast Prime Rib of Beef 37

Au Jus, Horseradish Crème, Potato Puree, Grilled Asparagus

Butter Poached Maine Lobster 42

Lemon/Herb Risotto, Tahitian Vanilla Bean Sauce, Broccolini Sauté

Roast Magret Duck Breast 37

Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Candied Chestnuts, Blackberry Demi-Glace, Grilled Asparagus

Seafood Risotto 39

Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster, Prince Edward Island Mussels, Peas, Truffle Foam

DESSERTS

Choice of:

Red Velvet Cake 14

Cream cheese frosting, white fudge sauce, sour cream gelato

Red Berry Passion Tart 14

Lightened passion fruit pastry cream, strawberry sauce, raspberry sorbet

Mini Chocolate Trio 20

Dessert for Two

Chocolate mousse cup, Nutella Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Fudge Tart

Executive Chef - Wayne Ricco

Pastry Chef - Sandra Bowers





