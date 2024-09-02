Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Sept. 2 to Sept. 8. 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including drag queen Kiki Ball-Change's hilarious show about her Southern upbringing, MGM classics, and a high-camp noir parody.

Tues. Sept. 3 to Thurs. Sept. 5 @ 7 & 9:30 pm; Fri. Sept. 6 & Sat. Sept. 7 @ 8:30 & 10:30 pm

Catherine Russell at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: An evening with inimitable jazz singer Catherine Russell

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist / composer / bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist / guitarist / bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

(BWW reviewer Rob Lester says, “Russell's glow lingers to defuse any blues.”.)

Price: Tickets for this show start at $56.06 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. September 3 @ 7 pm

7 pm – Leslie Ayvazian: MENTION MY BEAUTY at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A candid one-woman show detailing history through personal stories

MENTION MY BEAUTY is a one-woman performance piece of Leslie Ayvazian reading from her memoirs. She speaks candidly about navigating the anti-war movement, the women’s movement, and the sexual revolution. There’s also the heartbreak of the expectations of Armenian parents still reeling from the Genocide of 1915. Leslie tells decidedly unsentimental, often hilarious stories of her life as a young woman surviving the cultural revolution without a plan.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Weds. Sept. 4 @ 7 pm

Carole J. Bufford: COME TOGETHER- WHEN THE 60S MET THE 70S at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating the definitive music of 1965 to 1975

BroadwayWorld’s Stephen Mosher says, “Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

With music made famous by Cher, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, and more, Carole J. Bufford‘s new rockin’ show explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-1975. Come Together brings to life the musical soundtrack of one of the most exciting, controversial, and impactful decades our country has ever seen. Featuring hits like “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “Come Together,” and “Killing Me Softly,” sung as only Carole can sing them!

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Weds. Sept. 4 @ 9:30 pm

Kiki Ball-Change: HOE DOWN at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A drag queen explores her Southern bible-belt upbringing in this hilarious new show

Yeehaw! The hilarious cabaret sensation Kiki Ball-Change returns to Joe's Pub with an all-new country cabaret, HOE DOWN! Kiki sings your favorite country tunes from Shania Twain to Dolly Parton while intertwining them with entertaining anecdotes of her Southern upbringing in the Bible Belt of the Florida panhandle. In Kiki's signature style, you can expect uproarious parodies, bawdy innuendos, and a good ol', honky tonk band.

Price: Tickets are $30 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Thurs. Sept. 5 @ 7 pm

007 IN CONCERT: A NIGHT OF BOND at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A night of espionage and elegance with iconic songs that have defined the legendary James Bond saga.

From the sultry strains of "Goldfinger" to the heart-pounding beats of "Skyfall," don your finest attire, sip on a martini—shaken, not stirred—and listen to these incredible singers belt their hearts out to these beloved tunes. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to join us for a night of unforgettable Bond-themed brilliance!

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side / back seating. The livestream is $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum.

Thurs. Sept. 5 @ 9:30 pm

Justin Elizabeth Sayre: MURDER FOR BREAKFAST at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: A “warped and wonderful” high-camp dip into “the darkest of noir”

In a high-camp take on classic noir, Justin Elizabeth Sayre presents a new play, Murder for Breakfast! A stunningly stupid retelling of the classic novels of James M. Cain (Mildred Pierce, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Double Indemnity), Sayre takes a warped and wonderful dip into the darkest of noir and the silliest of farce. With an All-Star Cast, Murder for Breakfast promises to serve! This gripping new play tells the tale of a young woman named Miriam (Sayre) looking to make it in a dog-eat-dog world. But how far will Miriam go to taste the success she so desperately craves? Adultery? Sexual Depravity? Homocide? Come and find out for yourself!

Price: Tickets are $30 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Fri. September 6 @ 7 pm

Seth Sikes & Nicholas King: THE NEW BELTERS SING MGM at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating the golden age of MGM musicals

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King return to 54 Below, with Billy Stritch leading the band, in their show celebrating music from the golden age of MGM! This vast and iconic catalog includes songs from Singing in the Rain, The Bandwagon, Meet Me In St. Louis, The Wizard Of Oz, and many more.

The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the duo has been touring the country with their debut show, The New Belters.

Ricky Pope called the New Belters, “high-energy, well-honed entertainment that had its audience buzzing with excitement and tapping its toes with joy.” (Read the full review here.)

Price: Tickets start at $62 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. September 8 @ 9:30 pm

Conor McShane: THE WORST PERSON YOU KNOW DOES A SOLO SHOW AGAIN at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: A comedic evening by Broadway TikTok star Conor McShane

Are people born the Worst? Or do they have Worst-ness thrust upon them? In Conor's case... a little bit of both. The worst person you know is switch leaping from TikTok right onto the stage in the Big Apple (slang for New York City). Get ready to laugh, cry, and throw tomatoes as Conor does what all NYC actors do best: make his friends pay to see him perform.

(Read a Q&A with Conor about the show.)

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side/back seating. Tickets for the livestream are $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42

