Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – August 19 to August 25, 2024

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including singer-songwriters, "dragapella," and plenty of jazz.

Mon. August 19 + Tues. August 20 @ 7 pm

Christopher Sieber at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Hilarious stories and songs by star of Shrek, The Prom, Spamalot and more

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber shares stories and songs from his “14 and 1/2 Broadway” shows. These include Company, The Prom, Matilda, Spamalot, Shrek, La Cage, Chicago, Pippin, and so many more! Sieber will also star in the upcoming Broadway musical, Death Becomes Her, alongside Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. Hear about the disasters and triumphs onstage and off, the many Broadway stars he has had the honor of working with, and everything along the way, during his 33-year Broadway career.

(Read a Q&A with Sieber about the show.)

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. August 20 @ 7 pm

The Kinsey Sicks: DEEP INSIDE TONIGHT at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: An hilarious evening of “dragapella”

America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet takes over the airwaves in this hilarious musical newscast-run-amok. The girls gleefully probe today’s hottest issues and scintillating scandals while bringing you unapologetically biased coverage from the campaign trail – all in glorious four-part harmony! Stay tuned for their most shocking shtick, wittiest parodies, and most outrageous hijinks celebrating the group’s 30 years of delighting audiences around the globe and experience why there's nothing more American Dragapella®!

Price: Tickets start at $31.75 + $5.12 in fees for side / back seating. The livestream is $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum.

Tues. August 20 @ 7 + 9 pm

ROXANA AMED QUINTET at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of lush, poetic jazz

An artist of astonishing depth, Roxana Amed has created and refined a lush, poetic sound all her own. Based in Miami, the Buenos Aires native serves countless styles of music as singer, composer, band leader, and bilingual lyricist, bonding “South American folk traditions with sophisticated rock and post-bop jazz.” For her Dizzy’s Club debut, Amed leads a tight ensemble of equally expressive improvisers: Martin Bejerano, Mark Small, and Edward Perez.

Price: Tickets start at $25 for student tickets; $45 for non-students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Tues. August 20 @ 7 pm

OUR LADY J at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An extra special birthday show, celebrating a life of comedy and music

Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Our Lady J, best known for her TV writing on Pose, Transparent, American Horror Story, and the upcoming Netflix series The Boroughs, takes a break from screenwriting to bring her dry wit and irreverent honesty to the stage, accompanied by her unmatched musicality and classical pianism. Lady J’s performances weave in and out of sincerity and sarcasm at light speed, challenging her audiences to keep up, as only New York audiences can do. You won’t want to miss this night of beauty, glamour, and gut-busting humor.

Our Lady J holds the honor of being the first out trans woman to perform at Carnegie Hall, as well as the first out trans writer to be hired in a television writers room. She has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, Writers Guild, and NAACP Image Award nominations for her work in television, as well as two Peabody Awards, three American Film Institute Awards, and six GLAAD awards

Price: Tickets are $35 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Weds. August 21st @ 7 pm

Goldie Dver’s SNEAK PEAK at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A show featuring new music by some of today’s top singer-songwriters

See some of NYC’s top singer-songwriters show off their new stuff in this show helmed by the acclaimed Goldie Dver. The theme this month is “You’re Gonna Hear from Me!” Fresh faces from Lennie Watts' Singnasium and Scott Barbarino's Ellen's Stardust Diner will take the stage!

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Weds. August 21 to Sat. Aug. 24 @ 7 pm

Ann Hampton Callaway: FINDING BEAUTY- INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: Superb singer Ann Hampton Callaway singing some of her musical inspirations and original music

Don’t miss Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway in her hit show Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Ann’s show is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand’s “At the Same Time” as well as new songs she’s co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads, as we follow the arc of Ann’s musical inspiration!

At the August 21 performance, Ann will be joined by her sister, Liz Callaway

Price: Tickets start at $56.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thurs. August 22nd @ 8:30 pm

ADA PASTERNAK at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: Jazz classics and original music by a violin viruoso

Ada Pasternak is an award-winning Musician who was born and raised into a musical family. A child prodigy on the violin, Ada was awarded a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music where she discovered her ability for songwriting. Ada’s music has been featured on Netflix, Hallmark, and her viral video with “Piano Around the World” has garnered a whopping 10 million views. She has performed with Post Modern Jukebox, and her original song “Perfectly Imperfect” has surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify.

Price: Tickets start at $30.06 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Sat. August 24 @ 7 pm

Kati Neiheisel: LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A tribute to sultry jazz singer Julie London

Kati Neiheisel returns to Pangea in a new show featuring songs performed by Julie London. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66.” London and Troup are also known for starring together in Emergency!, a television series (1972-1979) produced by London's first husband, Jack Webb, of Dragnet fame.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, London by Night also features songs written by Caroll Coates, Arthur Hamilton, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Willie Nelson, and more. The September 26th show coincides with Julie London's 98th heavenly birthday; The October 18th show coincides with Bobby Troup's 106th heavenly birthday.)

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 food or beverage minimum.

