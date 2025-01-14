9 Cabaret Shows and Concerts to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Love is in the air! If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day present, date ideas or a fun way to celebrate with friends, look no further than these nine upcoming shows. Valentine’s Day can get competitive in NYC, so make sure you get your tickets soon. We’ve compiled some of the best events in NYC: cabaret shows, concerts, and storytelling.

2/4 to 2/15: Isaac Mizrahi: I KNOW EVERYBODY at Café Carlyle (8:45 pm)

Following the excitement of his November 2024 residency, Café Carlyle is thrilled to announce that Isaac Mizrahi will return for an exclusive winter engagement. Mizrahi’s new show, Isaac Mizrahi: I KNOW EVERYBODY, will run from February 4–15, 2025, bringing his signature blend of humor, storytelling, and song back to the iconic stage.

Read a Q&A with Mizrahi about the show here.

Tickets: Tickets are available online via Tock—General Seating $150 per person / Premium Seating $200 / Bar Seating $120. For all performances, there is an additional $95 two-course menu requirement per person. Beverages, tax and gratuity are additional. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

2/11 to 2/15: Catherine Russell at Birdland (8:30 and 10:30 pm)

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist / composer / bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist / guitarist / bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Tickets: Tickets are $45.76 for bar seating and $56.06 for table seating. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person. Get tickets here

2/13 and 2/14: Davis Gaines: Love is in the Air at the Green Room 42

Davis Gaines makes his The Green Room 42 debut with “Love is in the Air” a romantic evening of love songs... just in time for Valentine's Day! The charismatic and powerful performer will captivate you with an evening of timeless popular standards and classic Broadway favorites. Don’t miss this opportunity to see and hear Davis in a rare New York appearance. Join us for an unforgettable evening as Davis brings his beautiful voice and effortless charm to the stage, accompanied by John Olearchick, at the piano.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36.87 for side view seating. There is no food or drink minimum. Get tickets here

2/14 – A Broadway Valentine’s Day! at 54 Below (7 and 9:30 pm)

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means. Valentine’s Day is here once again, so come celebrate at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

Tickets: Tickets start at $51 for the 9:30 pm show. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Get tickets here.

2/14 – Martha Wash: Love & Conflict at Joe’s Pub (7 pm)

Join the legendary Martha Wash, platinum-selling, two-time Grammy nominee, at Joe’s Pub for an unforgettable evening as she debuts her powerful album Love & Conflict on Valentine’s Day 2025. Known for her soul-stirring vocals and iconic hits like “It’s Raining Men” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” Martha delivers a fresh sound with this new collection, blending emotional ballads, thought-provoking lyrics, and infectious grooves. Celebrate love, heartbreak, and everything in between with one of music’s most celebrated voices on the most romantic night of the year. Don’t miss this special performance that promises to be intimate, electrifying, and full of surprises!

Tickets: Tickets are $70. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Get tickets here.

2/14 – Jinkx Monsoon at Carnegie Hall (8 pm)

Experience the Carnegie Hall debut of award-winning actress and vocalist Jinkx Monsoon, who broke box office records in Broadway’s Chicago and made history as the first and only drag artist to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice. Monsoon is an extraordinary entertainer with an irresistible presence and wicked-but-welcoming sense of humor, as shown throughout her decade-long career across theater, film, and television. She is joined by a first-rate band and special guests in original songs and inspired covers that range from cabaret, blues, show tunes, and torch songs to high-energy rock and pop.

Tickets: Tickets start at $142. Get tickets here.

2/14 & 2/15 – Dianne Reeves: With Love at Jazz at Lincoln Center (7:30 pm)

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves at Rose Theater. Experience an unforgettable evening with the Grammy Award-winning icon who shares songs of rapture and anguish, of romance and heartbreak.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42 for balcony seating. Get tickets here.

2/14 to 2/16: Melissa Errico: I Can Dream, Can't I? - Classic Songs For Valentines Day at Birdland (7 and 9:30 pm)

Melissa Errico’s new Valentine residency 2025 is a collection of standards that are not standard. Though many of the songs are familiar, even classics, they become intimate conversations and private reflections on romance & desire.

Accompanied by a jazz trio led by jazz pianist Andy Ezrin, Melissa returns to Birdland for her third annual Valentine’s residency, ready to whisper & swing her romantic secrets and illusions.

Tickets: Tickets are $45.76 for bar seating and $56.06 for table seating. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person. Get tickets here.

2/15: Lovenotes! At Symphony Space (2, 5 and 8 pm)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, LoveNotes! is a one-of-a-kind storytelling event of memoir and music, in which real people share real stories about romantic love in all of its incarnations. The show reveals true stories of first love, last love, and all the love in between – tales from heartbreaking to heartwarming – in which Cupid has shot someone in the heart… and they have lived to tell the tale.

Storytellers for the New York performances include Shreya Ambatti, Bella Bader, Wanda Colón, Tony Crocamo, Kristina Kelley, Ronna Levy, Sergio Lockhart, Brian Lorio, Sandi Marx, Franklin Matthews, Phillip Palladino, Rita Plush, Holly Rutchik, Xuan Zhao, with music by Glen Roethal.

LoveNotes! debuted last year with a sold-out show Off-Broadway and has expanded to three performances this year. The book LoveNotes! – available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and beyond – features true love stories, journal prompts, and puzzles. The LoveNotes! podcast will be launched later this year.

Tickets: In person tickets, which range from $50-$70, are available HERE. Tickets for the 8:00 PM livestream, which are $30, are available HERE

