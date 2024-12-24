Feature: 14 of the Best Cabaret Shows to See in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With 2024 rapidly drawing to a close, it’s time to look ahead to the cabaret venue calendars for next year. We’ve put together 14 of the best cabaret shows coming up next year so far that aren’t sold out yet but are likely to or are otherwise can’t-miss. From jazz to celebrity concerts, once-in-a-lifetime live concert performances of forgotten musicals you’re unlikely to see performed live anywhere else, and more, New York City offers some of the best cabaret and concerts in the world – and these are some of the crème de la crème.

1/6:

High Spirits at 54 Below

Spirits will rise when 54 Below presents High Spirits: The 60th Anniversary Concert of An Improbable Musical Comedy. This show is likely to be your only chance to see a live concert performance of the 1964 Broadway musical, with book, music and lyrics by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray, based on Noel Coward’s classic play Blithe Spirit and originally directed by Coward. It received eight Tony Award® nominations, including Best Musical, Best Composer & Lyricist, and Best Author of a Musical. This intimate immersive concert staging stars two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as the eccentric medium Madame Arcati who conjures up Tony Award® nominee Christine Andreas as the wickedly ethereal Elvira, alongside a cast of other Broadway stalwarts, including special guest star Adrienne Angel from the original Broadway cast. Produced, conceived, directed, and also starring Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by James Woods and musical supervision by Dennis Buck.

(These are way out, but if you’re interested in forgotten musicals, mark your calendars for Coco and Wildcat at 54 Below a little later in 2025.)

Get tickets to High Spirits here

1/12:

Catherine Russell at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell and rising pianist Sean Mason share a deep musical bond that elevates their already remarkable individual talents. Their collaboration spans a broad spectrum of African-American and American popular music, from blues and R&B to jazz standards and the Great American Songbook. Together, they offer a fresh yet timeless sound. As Russell says, “Singing with Sean allows for freedom and fun in the moment.” Their new album, My Ideal, explores jazz's roots with tributes to James P. Johnson, Fats Waller, Ray Charles, and Frank Sinatra, making for an unforgettable night of music.

Get tickets here.

1/22 to 1/26: Toshi Reagon’s Annual Birthday Concerts at Joe’s Pub

Toshi Reagon is a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, curator, and producer with a profound ear for sonic Americana. Her expansive career includes residences at Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, and multiple festivals and venues nationally and internationally. A highly collaborative artist, she has worked with many musicians, choreographers, film and theater makers, including Meshell Ndegeocello, Alsarah, Lizz Wright, Urban Bush Women, Dorrance Dance, Ananya Chatterjea, Nona Hendryx, Carl Hancock Rux, Rhiannon Giddens, Robert Wilson, her band BIGLovely and many more.

The final night is already sold out and the rest of the run is likely to as well.

Get tickets here.

2/4 to 2/15: Isaac Mizrahi at Café Carlyle

Isaac Mizrahi’s show, ISAAC MIZRAHI: I KNOW EVERYBODY, will run from February 4–15, 2025, bringing his signature blend of humor, storytelling, and song back to the iconic stage. Known for his magnetic stage presence and witty storytelling, Mizrahi is celebrated for captivating audiences with his unique style. Described by The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music, and stand-up comedy,” his shows are a must-see event each season. Beyond his performances at Café Carlyle, Mizrahi has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer for over 30 years. He most recently starred as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO and has graced stages at venues across the country, including Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and City Winery locations nationwide.

Tickets are already selling well to this – especially on Valentine’s Day – so get yours now before they completely sell out.

Get tickets here.

2/7 – The New York Pops Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter at Carnegie Hall

Anything goes at Carnegie Hall when The New York Pops performs the songs of Cole Porter. Tony DeSare and his guests Bria Skonberg and John Manzari join the orchestra to give their fresh spin on such hits as “Night and Day,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and “It’s De-Lovely.”

The Pops are a delight to see and their shows often sell out, so book yours for this one now.

Get tickets here.

2/10:

Julie Benko & Euphonic Gumbo at Birdland

Julie Benko marches her band out at Birdland once again for her annual Mardi Gras celebration! Let the good times roll with Broadway's greatest star and her seven-piece ensemble Euphonic Gumbo for an evening of classic New Orleans-style jazz, featuring tap dancer extraordinaire (and Funny Girl castmate) John Manzari as a special guest. Songs include selections from her recent Club44 Records release Hand in Hand (“Louisiana Fairy Tale,” “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?”), her debut album Introducing Julie Benko (“Love for Sale”), and other classics (“Basin St. Blues,” "Iko, Iko," "St. James Infirmary"), with fresh arrangements by her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager. Grab your beads and join the parade – nobody's gonna rain on this one!

Read a review of Benko’s 2024 Mardi Gras show.

Get tickets for the 2025 show here.

2/14:

Jinkx Monsoon at Carnegie Hall’s Originals series

Snag one of the last 25 tickets to the Carnegie Hall debut of award-winning actress and vocalist Jinkx Monsoon, who broke box office records in Broadway’s Chicago and made history as the first and only drag artist to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice. Monsoon is an extraordinary entertainer with an irresistible presence and wicked-but-welcoming sense of humor, as shown throughout her decade-long career across theater, film, and television. She is joined by a first-rate band and special guests in original songs and inspired covers that range from cabaret, blues, show tunes, and torch songs to high-energy rock and pop.

Tickets here.

(The 2024-25 Originals series concludes on March 27th with An Evening with Cécile McLorin Salvant, which is also on track to sell out.)

3/1 to 3/3:

Lyrics and Lyricists: Louder Than Words: The Songs and Legacy of Jonathan Larson at 92NY

The profound impact of composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson (Rent; Tick, Tick, Boom) on musical theater – and the creators who have followed him – is given the spotlight in this new Lyrics & Lyricists show from a collaborator who was there from the start.

Get tickets here.

3/6 to 3/8:

Laura and Linda Benanti: Mothers Know Best at 54 Below

Back by popular demand! Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch.

Raised in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Laura jumped right from the lead in her high school musical Hello, Dolly! to Maria in the 1998 Broadway revival of The Sound of Music. She has since starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster.

Read BroadwayWorld writer Sharon Ellman's review of the 2024 show here and get your tickets for the 2025 show here.

3/26 to 3/29:

Lillias White Album Release Concert- Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan at 54 Below

Join us for an album release concert from the legendary Lillias White! Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who’ve ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. Music direction by Mathis Picard.

Get tickets here

4/15 to 4/19:

Matthew Morrison at Café Carlyle

Café Carlyle is thrilled to welcome Broadway and television star Matthew Morrison for his debut residency presenting his brand-new show, “Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations,” from April 15–19, 2025. Known for his charismatic roles on stage and screen, including his portrayal of Mr. Schuester on Glee, Morrison will offer audiences an intimate evening of music and reflection that promises to be both uplifting and inspiring. Morrison is a versatile actor who has been widely recognized for his work on both stage and screen, with nominations for Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards. His Broadway career began with Footloose, but it was his role as heartthrob Link Larkin in Hairspray that made him a star. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Light in the Piazza and received a Drama Desk Nomination for 10 Million Miles. He went on to star in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater and captivated audiences in Finding Neverland as J.M. Barrie, a role that earned him two Drama Desk nominations.

Tickets are likely to sell out, so get yours now.

Tickets are available here.

5/15 to 5/17:

Betty Buckley at Joe’s Pub

Powerhouse performer Betty Buckley in concert with Pianist/MD/Arranger Christian Jacob, Guitarist Jordan Peters, Bass Player Tony Marino and Drummer/Percussionist Keita Ogawa.

Get tickets here.

5/31 to 6/2:

Lyrics & Lyricists - Sing Happy!: The Collaboration of Kander & Ebb

One of 92NY’s most enduring series continues with a show honoring the music of Kander & Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret and more). Lyrics and Lyricists is a very special concert series offering context and history between high caliber performances of songs from Broadway writers with a special focus on the lyrics.

Get tickets here.

6/9:

An Evening with Darren Criss at 92NY

This show is five months away, but a significant portion of tickets are already snagged and it’s likely that the rest will sell out, too. If you want to see the Glee and Broadway star in a special one-night-only event spanning show tunes, standards, and originals, get your tickets now.

Get tickets here.

Are we missing anything? Feel free to drop a comment and let us know what you’re most looking forward to next year! And sign up for BWW Cabaret news to get the latest updates – we’ll be posting more cabaret show roundups, including one just for Valentine’s Day 2025.

