Faith Kasparian Brings LAW OF IMAGINATION To Don’t Tell Mama September 8 & 10

Faith Kasparian will make her Don’t Tell Mama debut with her new one-woman show Law of Imagination on Monday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. Directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, with musical direction and arrangements by MAC and Bistro Award winner Bobby Peaco, the show blends song, story, and humor in a unique journey through Kasparian’s creative world.

Law of Imagination asks the question: what do singing and the practice of law have in common? For Kasparian—who is both a seasoned vocalist and a practicing attorney—it’s all about imagination. Part Legally Blonde Brunette, part My Big Fat Greek Armenian Wedding, with a dash of time travel, the show fuses unlikely pairings into a theatrical mix that’s “mostly happy—and just a tiny bit sad.” The repertoire spans Gershwin to Gwon, Miley Cyrus to Evita, Cab Calloway to Armenian dance tunes, creating what Kasparian calls “the circus of her imagination.”

The ensemble will feature Bobby Peaco (piano), Tom Hubbard (bass), Giuseppe Paradiso (drums), Ethan Kasparian Weisman (woodwinds), and Frank Kasparian Weisman (guitar).

A Boston native, Faith Kasparian holds a degree in voice from New England Conservatory and has performed in cabaret, community theater, and summer stock productions. Her stage roles have included Laurey in Oklahoma!, Grandma in The Addams Family, and Yum-Yum in The Mikado—for which she was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Musical by the Northern Virginia Theater Alliance. Beyond the stage, Kasparian is Chair of the Privacy and Data Security Practice Group at the Boston law firm Morse.

Law of Imagination will be performed at Don’t Tell Mama (343 West 46th Street, NYC) on September 8 and 10 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. There is no cover charge; a $20/two-drink minimum applies (cash only). A food menu is available.