FEISTY DISABLED ARTISTS Cabaret to be Presented at Joe's Pub

On Wednesday July 24th Disabled performers, poets, comics and more will come together at Joe's Pub for Feisty Disabled Artists: A Disability Pride Month Cabaret. The event comes two days before National Disability Independence Day which celebrates the anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Performers include Samuel Langshteyn (Deaf Broadway), Latif Askia Ba, Benny Feldman (Just for Laughs), Harsh Babe, Simón Gómez Villegas, Molly Nilsen, Marissa Jean Giachetti, and Ayanna Nicole Thomas (How to Dance in Ohio). The night will also include original songs from the new musicals The Myth of the Mountain by Danielle Koenig (Write Out Loud) and Justin D Cook, Keep Me In My Mind by Simón Gómez Villegas and Paloma Sierra, Through the Sunken Lands (Kennedy Center) by Avi Amon (The Following Evening) and Tim J. Lord (We Declare You a Terrorist), Brother by Miranda Holliday (Miranda Family Fellow), Reginald Bennett Jr and Justin D Cook, and 504: The Musical by Abbie Goldberg and Mason McDowell (BMI Fellow).

The night builds on the work of shows such as How to Dance in Ohio and Ryan J. Haddad's Dark Disabled Stories by not only increasing representation of disabled artists, but by embracing the creatively generative potential of disability artistry. In the spirit of disability activist Judy Heumann, the producers, James Fleming, Danielle Koenig (the pebble collective), and Abbie Goldberg (504: The Musical), wish to use the show as a chance to build disability community and strengthen the networks that will bring disability justice to the theater industry.

The Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA was passed in 1990 and prohibits discrimination based on disability. It also requires employers provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, and ensures better access to goods, services, and communications for disabled people. The act was passed after over 1,000 people marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol where about 60 people cast aside their wheelchairs and mobility aids to crawl up the Capitol steps. The protest, known as the "Capitol Crawl", highlighted how inaccessible architecture affects people with disabilities and the urgent need for the ADA.

The event will include ASL interpretation and strong air filtration. Mask usage is strongly encouraged. The event will be livestreamed on Joe's Pub's YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/joespubny. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. The link to purchase tickets can be found here: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/f/feisty-disabled-artists/

