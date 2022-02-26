FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW to Host Julia Murney, Amy Spanger, Kira Stone, and More!

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.



Julia Murney: SOOTHE MY SOUL - FEBRUARY 28 AT 7:00 PM

Julia Murney returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to share in the magical situation known as a non-Zoom concert. With the help of music director Will Van Dyke, a kick ass band and a few wonderful guests, she's revisiting some oldies and dipping into some new; sharing songs that simply make her feel good. She hopes they make you feel good, too. Julia has appeared on stages from NYC to Kuala Lumpur, performing in shows including Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party and Wicked, singing with symphony orchestras, and generally having a grand time. You may also have seen her on your television or movie screen as good moms, bad moms, hot moms, waitresses who may be moms, or - if you didn't blink - as Jon Hamm's secretary. Her solo album I'm Not Waiting, as well as several original cast albums and the like, are available wherever you can get digital music. Featuring Pearl Sun.

54 SINGS 2012: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE SONGS OF 10 YEARS AGO! FEAT. ORFEH, HENRY PLATT, & MORE - FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:45 PM

"Titanium." "Payphone." "Somebody That You Used To Know." These iconic songs embody an exciting and nostalgic year that changed the world of music forever: 2012. Come join an all-star cast of Broadway performers and cabaret's best at Feinstein's/54 Below as we look back and personalize the music that made us. Featuring Orfeh, Senzel Ahmady, Elizabeth Bedley, Richie Cardile, Jordan Dobson, Sean Doherty, Morgan Dudley, Brody Grant, Alvis Green Jr., Zach Hess, Dillon Klena, Jenn Lancaster, Nathan Lucrezio, Isabelle Lawley, Andrew Maroney, Ramone Nelson, Henry Platt, Adi Roy, and Alyssa Wray. Produced by Zachary Hausman. Associate produced by Ashley Haber.

GET LOST! WITH MIKEY ROSE & FRIENDS, FEAT. VAIBU MOHAN, Tatiana Wechsler, & MORE! - MARCH 1 AT 7:00 PM

Up-and-coming musical theater songwriter and true troubadour Mikey Rose (aka @thedumbamerican) is joined by his oh-so-talented friends to bring an evening of wildly original musical theater to Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed by Rose, music directed by William Karras and produced by Vaibu Mohan, GET LOST! will feature a merry band of musical pranksters and include the musical stylings and songs of Rose and his collaborators. Rose's music blends folk, rock and blues together with musical theater storytelling into an entirely new sound for the stage. Come GET LOST! (in a good way) with us! The performers and band will include Alex Becker, Matthew Bray, Ryan Brennan, Dillon Heape, William Karras, Bela Kawalec, Vaibu Mohan, Ajay Raghuraman, Xavier Rice, Mikey Rosenbaum, Gabriel Violett, Skyler Volpe, and Tatiana Wechsler.

COLLARD & ROSENBLATT: QUARTER NOTE CRISIS - MARCH 1 AT 9:45 PM

Collard & Rosenblatt make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with selections from their ever-expanding catalog, featuring the talented students of Christopher Newport University. A queer, female writing team, Elspeth Collard & Sam Rosenblatt have written three musicals, (Like the Wind, A Princess Story, Twenty-Six Percent), prioritizing stories that put women+ at the helm, illuminate queer experiences, and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Their album, Little Love Notes from Collard & Rosenblatt, debuted on Spotify and other streaming services in March of 2021, featuring twenty-nine talented performers. Collard & Rosenblatt were recipients of the Maestra x New Mu-sicals Lab Fellowship in 2021 and were semifinalists for the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference in 2020. Their work has been seen at the Brick, Green Room 42, The Duplex, and many other NYC locations. Both are members of the Dramatist Guild and Maestra.

Scott Coulter & FRIENDS: ROCK 'N RADIO, FEAT. Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, & MORE! - MARCH 2 AT 7:00 PM

Get ready to rock 'n roll down memory lane with an evening of music and memories straight from the radio featuring the biggest pop songs of all time. Groove along to over eight decades of chart-topping hits from the greatest names in music history including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Adele and more. Featuring Carole J. Bufford, Max Chernin, Scott Coulter, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Lorin-da Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Austin Rivers, Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more stars to be announced!

The band will include John Fischer on the piano and Danny Mallon on the drums.

ANDREW Zachary Cohen: DON'T ASK THE LADY, FEAT. MEGAN STYRNA - MARCH 2 AT 9:45 PM

Moving down from the balcony to center stage, Andrew Zachary Cohen makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Don't Ask the Lady. After circling the corridors of Circle in the Square and waiting in the wings at the St. James as a Broadway PA, Andrew found his calling in a most unexpected revelation: he's a leading lady. Putting his stamp on some of the theatre's most famous female roles and many lesser-known gems, Andrew explores his journey from

suburbia to NYC through his earliest influences that created his deep love (or is it unhealthy obsession?) for the musical theatre. Rediscover the power of Broadway's most stirring women as Andrew journeys from Jule Styne to Billy Finn, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, from Cy Coleman to Maury Yeston and more. With special guest Megan Styrna. Directed by two-time MAC winner Billy Recce. Music direction by MAC nominee Steven Silverstein.

MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ, FEAT. Eden Espinosa & Jaime Lozano! - MARCH 3 AT 7:00 PM

The star of Broadway's On Your Feet!, Mauricio Martinez is back at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Mauricio was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Mauricio was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour. In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, taking the audience on a musical journey of his multifaceted career, love life, and more. Martínez is an International Emmy Winner for the TV show "El Vato" (NBC Universo) and was a household name in Latin America before crossing over to Broadway, having starred as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge. Featuring Eden Espinosa and Jaime Lozano. Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Sean Stephens: REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID, FEAT. Sean Doherty, Emerson Steele, & MORE! - MARCH 3 AT 9:45 PM

Sean Stephens achieved critical acclaim in Off Broadway's Camp Morning Wood in 2019 and its revival in 2021. After COVID cancelled his first attempt, he is thrilled to finally be making his New York solo show debut. Travel to summer 1997, crack open a Surge and take a journey of loss and discovery with the songs Sean typically belts out in his own home. Sean's Redemption of a 90's Kid will showcase this inspiring fresh performer at his most vulnerable with songs from Reba McEntire, Annie Lennox, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and a full out Goofy Movie show-

stopper. Featuring Marti Gould Cummings, Sean Doherty, Walter Graham, and Emerson Steele. Also featuring Najee Gabay, Beda Spindola, and Ashley Baier on drums. Music directed by Mason Griffin. Directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Amy Spanger: COME TO YOUR SENSES, FEAT. Brian Shepard! - MARCH 4 AT 7:00 PM



See Broadway powerhouse Amy Spanger in Come To Your Senses, a one night only live concert where she will belt her actual face off at Feinstein's/54 Below! This Drama Desk nominated Broadway Baby will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb and more! Her special guest is the brilliant Broadway veteran Brian Shepard, (who also happens to be her husband.) Amy Spanger is a Drama Desk nominated Broadway television and film actress. She has starred in eight Broadway

shows, including Kiss Me, Kate, The Wedding Singer, and Rock of Ages, originating roles in five of them. She was the original Susan in Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! off-broadway. She most recently guest starred on "Chicago Med." She notably played Sally in Reefer Madness The Movie Musical.

Kira Stone: LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF, FEAT. Isabelle McCalla, Samantha Pauly, & MORE! - MARCH 4 AT 9:45 PM

Join Kira Stone, one of New York's most exciting young emerging female composers, for a one-night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, full of songs from her new and upcoming musical projects - SALEM, Built For This, Revival, and more. Kira's pop songwriting roots fuel her fusion of pop and hip-hop melodies, rhythms, and rhymes mixed with the storytelling of musical theater (and a touch of genre-defiance) that make Kira's sound completely her own. Kira will be joined for these world premiere performances by her friends and favorites: a slew of Broadway actors to be announced. Kira will intimately immerse you in her new stories and music, created during the great intermission of the last year and a half. Featuring Zan Berube, Maria Bilbao, Jane Bruce, Ean Castellanos, Crystal Lake Evans, Erica Ito, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack, Isabelle McCalla, Samantha Pauly, Carson Stewart, and Brianna Stoute.

10 YEARS OF REUNION CONCERTS! CELEBRATING FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY, FEAT. Jennifer Laura Thompson, Rob McClure, Jeremy Kushnier, & MORE! - MARCH 6 at 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM



Get ready for a reunion 10 years in the making! For the past ten years, Feinstein's/54 Below has played host to some magical cast reunions of Broadway shows, television, film and beyond. In honor of Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th anniversary, let's celebrate with 10 Years of Reunion Concerts. Join us as we bring together some of your favorite original casts of the past once again on the 54 Below stage! There is no better time than now to reunite with Broadway and 54 Below! To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of Feinstein's/54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists.

Featuring Tommy Bracco, Giuseppe Bausilio, Damon J. Gillespie, Diana Huey, Sara Kapner, Jeremy Kushnier, Maggie Lakis, Natalie Lander, Dorcas Leung, Rick Lyon, Tina Maddigan, Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure, Chris Medlin, Cassie Silva, Lianah Sta. Ana, Scott Stangland, Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson, Brynn Williams, and more stars to be announced! Hosted by Julie James. Musical directed by Drew Wutke. Produced by Jen Sandler.

