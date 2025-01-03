Eva Steinberg Stars In ALL BLUES At Pangea NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eva Steinberg is returning to Pangea on Thursday, January 30 @ 7:00 pm & Sunday, February 23 @ 6:00 pm in her new show All Blues, with the Gregory Toroian Trio, directed by Sue Matsuki.

Eva Steinberg returns to Pangea in All Blues, an exploration of the blues and “blues adjacent” songs—songs that have a bluesy feel, are inspired by the blues, or talk about the blues, with particular focus on the work of Oscar Brown, Jr., Peggy Lee, and virtually unknown songs from movies.

With musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, the show also features songs by Mel Torme, Ray Charles, Andre and Dory Previn, Django Reinhardt, and Dave Frishberg. Directed by Sue Matsuki.

Eva Steinberg has been singing all her life. In the 70s and 80s, she worked as an actress, performing in experimental theater and comedy improvisation. In the 80s, she began singing in cabarets and jazz venues and attended the O'Neal Cabaret & Performance Conference in its inaugural year. After a nearly 20-year hiatus, Steinberg returned to cabaret with her show Not Your Mama's Peggy Lee, performed at Pangea in 2022. Of this show, Jed Ryan of Lavender After Dark said, “Eva Steinberg is indeed a gifted singer, and Musical Director Gregory Toroian's new arrangements bring Lee's iconic hits to a fourth dimension. Steinberg would have indeed made Ms. Lee Proud.” Since her return to the stage, in addition to Pangea, Steinberg has performed at Urban Stages and the Triad.

Comments