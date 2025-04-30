Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano Perform at Dutch Treat Club

For over 120 years, New Yorkers in show business and the arts have gathered in social clubs to converse, exchange ideas, and enjoy each other's company. 1904 was the founding of the Friars Club by Broadway folks, and a year later the Dutch Treat Club was established by a group of publishers and writers. We don’t have the Friars Club anymore but the Dutch Treat club continues the tradition of camaraderie. It is a wonderful organization that offers its members and their guests entertaining “learn and lunch” type afternoons where musical guest artists perform and interesting speakers give informational talks to the club membership.The club holds these events in a historic building known as the Women’s National Republican Club founded in 1910 located on 51st street right off of Rockefeller Center, but not to worry: politics are nowhere near the agenda at these delightful afternoons.

Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, the dynamic cabaret performers known for their compelling performances and impeccable musicianship, performed at the lunch yesterday on April 29th, singing songs from their new CD Painting The Town. There was also a fascinating interview of Joe Barros, the award-winning queer director, choreographer, writer, and pioneer of the development of original musicals by Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Robin Gorman Norman.

The room was full of interesting people all gathered to enjoy a sociable entertaining afternoon. The club is open for all to join, the only requirement being a love of the arts. Contact the Dutch Treat Club via their website to find more information.



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano



Nancy McGraw, Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, Riassa Katona Bennett



Nancy McGraw, President Dutch Treat Club



Riassa Katona Bennett, Entertainment Chair



Barbara Fasano & Eric Comstock



Jeff Barros & Robin Gorman Norman



Nancy McGraw & Jeff Barros



Eda Sorokoff, KT Sullivan, Nancy McGraw