Emmy-Nominated Sesame Street Star Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Brings MOONLIGHT MADNESS To The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prepare for an unforgettable, whimsical ride as Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, beloved for her portrayal of Abby Cadabby on Sesame Street, brings her Halloween-themed cabaret show, Moonlight Madness, to The Green Room 42 for two hilarious shows. This event blends puppetry, music, and wild characters into a dazzling spectacle that promises laughter, joy, and a few delightful surprises.

"Moonlight Madness" is a magical mash-up of Mary Poppins meets Monty Python, taking audiences on a cabaret adventure filled with unexpected twists and turns. This kid show for adults explores the playful chaos of life, inviting guests to experience a world where humor and heart are the guides. Join Leslie and her charming, quirky characters-like her fan-favorite puppet, Lolly Lardpop, who's celebrating her 23rd birthday (even though she's only 5!).

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, a six-time Emmy nominee, will return to The Green Room 42, where her sold-out series Bizarre Brunch paved the way for her latest production with partner Jamie Donmoyer. Together, they've launched "Humor With a Heart," a production company committed to creating live and recorded content that champions the arts and helps communities navigate life through creativity.

"I'm so excited to play with my incredibly talented friends at Greenroom 42 and share this slightly twisted, but fun-for-all-ages show!" Leslie says. Audiences from 10 to 110 will be drawn into a universe of eccentric puppets, heartfelt stories, and Leslie's signature charm.

As a special treat for fellow artists and students, use the code 'MADNESS10' for a discount on tickets. "The arts are how we collaborate with our spirits," Leslie says. "Let's keep supporting the arts in our hearts!"

Kim Jordan puts it beautifully: "People pay to see others believe in themselves."

### Show Details:

- **Date:** Oct 27th

- **Time:** 1pm & 7pm

- **Venue:** Greenroom 42, NYC

- **Tickets:** Click Here

- **Discount Code:** MADNESS10 for artists and students

**Don’t miss this unforgettable night of Moonlight Madness—perfect for Halloween and beyond!**

Comments