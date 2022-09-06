Emerging Artists To Present Joanna Parson In Solo Show THREE CHORDS OF THE APOCALYPSE

Emerging Artists Theatre will present Three Chords of the Apocalypse: A Transcriber's Tale written and performed by Joanna Parson and directed by Aimee Todoroff. The workshop production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on October 13th at 7pm. Running time is 60 minutes with a talkback afterward.

Welcome to a bustling transcription office in New York City in 2001, where typists are busy listening to -- and typing out -- raw interviews for pulpy television shows and other mass media. The ultimate eavesdropper in a storm of sound bites, cliches and unexpected confessions, Joanna Parson presents a unique musical monologue that shows you what happens when a young woman with a sense of humor and a Guild guitar tries to keep her sanity and heart intact in the center of the news cycle.

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5546330. Theperformance takes places at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street. All audience members must wear a mask at the theater.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the top festivals,Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Joanna Parson (writer/performer, SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity) (www.joannaparson.com) is an actor, writer, and musical performer. Her musical monologues have been heard on WNYC's public radio program, "The Next Big Thing" She has written and performed solo work for "The Liar Show," "The AtrainPlays," and was the producer and host of the long-running NYC new works series, The Happy Hour Salon. She's performed at most of NYC's comedy clubs and alternative venues. Joanna co-wrote and co-starred with Lance Werth in Reddy or Not: A Musical Comedy Tribute to Helen Reddy which has been produced around the country and in front of Ms. Reddy herself. Not Helpful: Pretty Songs and Feminine Harms, with co-creator Elizabeth Inghram, debuted in 2019. As an actress, Joanna has worked extensively in NY and regional theater, and recent TV credits include Law and Order: SVU, FBI: Most Wanted, Red Oaks, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As a comedy writer, she is a contributor to The Complete Idiot's Guide to Jokes. Joanna's transcription company can be found at www.letterperfecttrans.com.

Three Chords of the Apocalypse has been previously developed with director Jay Stern at the All For One Solo Theater Festival, and through Rough and Ready Productions, the Depot Theatre, and Plays for Us.