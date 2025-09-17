Elisabeth Nordeen and Audrey Portela to Present THREE’S A PARTY: A NIGHT OF TRIOS at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Elisabeth Nordeen and Audrey Portela in Three’s a Party: A Night of Trios on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

The evening will celebrate Broadway’s most iconic trio numbers, from Schönberg to Sondheim to contemporary composers, highlighting the dynamic energy, engaging characters, and unforgettable harmonies that make these songs audience favorites.

The concert will feature music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Also appearing are Ellistaire Perry, Ellie Wood, Isabella Orosco, Alex Richter, Allison Calabrese, Allyson Cabreza, Elena Garcia, Annika Low, Jonah Ruderman, Kira Knorr, Stephen Nickisch, Harrison Lewis, Reilly Sylvester, Jenna Springer, Margarita Gamarnik, Conor Long, Samantha Lee Mason, Talitha McDougall Jones, and Addison Clover.

Ticket Information

Three’s a Party: A Night of Trios will take place at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY) on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

In-person tickets: $26.57–$57.47 (fees included)

Livestream tickets: $26.57 (fees included)

Tickets and information are available at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com or by calling (646) 707-2990.

About Elisabeth Nordeen

Elisabeth Nordeen (she/her) is a New York-based performer, director, and producer. A 2024 graduate of Marymount Manhattan College, she has directed and produced concerts at 54 Below, including 54 Sings Twilight. She most recently performed in ASHARP’s Rep Book Roulette series and is making her producing/directing debut at The Green Room 42. Nordeen is committed to creating self-produced work and supporting fellow emerging artists.

About Audrey Portela

Audrey Portela (she/they) is a graduate of the Marymount Manhattan College MT BFA program. Her credits include Emma in The Prom, Princess in Starkid’s Twisted, and Rosie in Mamma Mia. She has also appeared in Femme Fatale at 54 Below and Hot Fat People Sing! at The Green Room 42.

About The Green Room 42

Established in 2017 at YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 has become one of New York’s premier cabaret venues, featuring artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, and Eva Noblezada. Known for its accessible pricing and vibrant programming, the venue presents live shows daily with no food or drink minimum.