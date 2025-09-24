(END OF) BEA ARTHUR'S BRAT SUMMER to Premiere At Stonewall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an acclaimed run in Provincetown, the (END OF) Bea Arthur'S BRAT SUMMER, in which the Tony-Award winning star of The Golden Girls takes on the brattiest pop singers of today and the classics of Broadway, comes to the Stonewall Inn on September 28 at 5 PM. Tickets are $22 for general admission or $35 for VIP tickets that include reserved front seating and a meet-and-greet, available at . You must be 21+ with valid state-issued ID to attend. Please note that there is also a 2 drink minimum at all performances.

Bea Arthur had the brattiest summer since... last summer. Inspired by the music of Charli XCX, Kander and Ebb, Chappell Roan, Jerry Herman and so many more, Jason B. Schmidt -- arguably the world's premiere Bea Arthur impersonator -- brings you (END OF) Bea Arthur'S BRAT SUMMER, the Pop-Broadway-Mashup-Adventure nobody asked for but everybody will be talking about. Featuring live-singing, stand-up and a bit of history, this show tastes like Ovaltine, vodka and... BeatriXCX.

Jason B. Schmidt is the Artistic Producing Director of The Golden Gays, the *live-singing* Golden Girls Drag Troupe. He has been doing a Bea Arthur send-up since 2010 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a theatre that sometimes had air conditioning... in July. He's a graduate of Adelphi University and has performed alongside Joey Arias, Sherry Vine, Flotilla DeBarge and Chris March.