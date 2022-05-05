EMPATHY CONCERT Returns With Telly Leung, Izzy McCalla, Adam Roberts & Melinda Doolittle, May 12

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung are hosting a special Empathy Concert on Thursday, May 12th, featuring perspectives and performances from Broadway stars Isabelle McCalla, Melinda Doolittle and Adam Roberts.

This will be the 44th virtual Empathy program that they have presented in the past 26 months, combining the magic of Broadway performers with learning leaders' perspectives. There have been over 100,000 business, learning, and theater colleagues that have watched these powerful events from all across the world!

In the past 2 years of the pandemic, MASIE Productions has donated over $25,000 to The Actor's Fund and other charitable causes in the names of the talented Broadway performers who have joined in these important conversations.

Additionally, Cathy and Elliott Masie were recently honored by the nonprofit Rosie's Theater Kids at their annual Passing It On Gala. The Masies were feted as the organization's "Spotlight on Excellence" Honorees for their work in moving forward in theater and with equity in theater.

Join Elliott & Telly on May 12, when they will have perspectives from Broadway Stars and Business Leaders during the Empathy Concert. In addition, Elliott will announce the launch of the new non-profit Masie Learning Foundation.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:

Empathy Concert

Thursday, May 12th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

https://www.masie.com/Empathy0512