D'yan Forest Returns to Joe's Pub With New Show A GEFILTE FISH OUT OF WATER

90 year old D'yan Forest, the Guinness World Record Holder for Oldest Working Female Comedian in the World, will premiere her new solo show D'yan Forest: A Gefilte Fish Out of Water at the iconic Joe's Pub on July 31st at 7pm (doors open at 6pm). The evening will coincide with D'yans 91st birthday.

D'yan has performed on The Drew Barrymore Show, France's Got Talent, and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She has performed all over the world with notable performances in New York, Orlando, Paris, London, Israel, Edinburgh and even Ethiopia. If there's a stage, chances are she's been on it. Critics have called D'yan everything from "saucy," "witty," and a "naughty version of Betty White."

About D'yan Forest: A Gefilte Fish Out of Water

It's never been easy being a Jew, but after 91 years, D'yan can laugh about it. D'yan Forest, real name Diana Shulman, was born in 1934, not a great time for world Judaism. Even in Boston, a Jew could get in trouble for washing the car on a Sunday. And what should Jewish parents do if their little daughter wanted a Christmas tree? Or, worse, when she sang Christian hymns in front of her Jewish grandparents?

Even as a toddler, D'yan was making waves. She kept it up in college (no sorority wanted Jews), then in her marriage (what sensible Jewish girl divorces a lawyer?), and her career - her Jewish agent told her she looked and sounded too Jewish to get gigs, so exit the name and the nose...

It's been a long, crazy journey getting where D'yan is today - the oldest working stand-up in the world (the Guinness Book says so) - and she just loves to joke about it. Most of all, she wants to share the laughter with her audience in A Gefilte Fish Out of Water, her brand-new, hilarious show. D'yan gives us her uncensored take on being a Jew in America, with stories, songs and plenty of jokes. The world may be in a tragic place right now, but D'yan's definitely not. Tragedy? Schmadgedy! Let's laugh about it!

D'yan Forest: A Gefilte Fish Out of Water was written by Forest, Stephen Clarke (bestselling author of A Year in the Merde) and Eric Kornfeld (writer: Bette Midler: The Showgirl Must Go On and The Rosie O'Donnell Show).