Drag Superstar Ginger Minj to Return to New York in THE BROADS' WAY with Gidget Galore at Green Room 42

Longtime collaborators Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore are inviting audiences on a musical journey through some of the best Broadway shows that have ever graced The Great White Way. This all-live singing, comedic show was a smash hit in Provincetown and is now heading to the City That Never Sleeps. During its 2023 summer run, The Broads' Way was hailed as "...an impressive theatrical presentation that, from beginning to end, is seamless, never missing a beat." (Provincetown Magazine) and "a feel-good extravaganza with all the physical humor and sight gags that add up to a great drag show." (Provincetown Independent).

ABOUT Ginger Minj:

Originally hailing from small town Leesburg, Florida, Ginger Minj made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7." As a fan-favorite and triple-threat she was invited back for "Drag Race All Stars 2" and made it to the top 3 of "All Stars 6." She has starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed "Dumplin" for Netflix alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series "AJ & The Queen," and most recently in the Disney + Original Movie, "Hocus Pocus 2." Minj can be heard on her three studio albums, Sweet T, Gummybear and her newest EP, Double Wide Diva. You can learn more about Ginger in her brand new tell all, memoir/cookbook, "Southern Fried Sass."

ABOUT GIDGET GALORE:

Gidget Galore has been a professional Orlando female impersonator since 2006. Galore has enjoyed entertaining the night club circuit, corporate galas, public (and private) events and, most recently, was honored by the Mayor of Orlando with his Matching Grant as the hostess of "Drag Queen Story Hour" reading to the wonderful youngsters of Orlando at the gay and lesbian center. She has also worked on the wardrobe team for entertainers including Donna Summer, Diana DeGarmo and The Jacksons. She has even created fabulous looks for the one and only Ginger Minj for "Ru Paul's Drag Race."

ABOUT FRUIT WINE PRODUCTIONS:

Fruit Wine Productions is an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated production company based out of Orlando, Florida. They are known for their award-winning live stage productions of "The Golden Gals Live!," "The Munsterz" and "Gilligan'z Island."

Fruit Wine Productions is proud to announce the return of "RuPaul's Drag Race's" Ginger Minj to New York City with Gidget Galore in The Broads' Way, February 10 - February 12, 2024 at Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave. Tickets are $21 - $71 and on sale now at the button below.