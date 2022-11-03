Drag Legend EDIE to Present EDIE WITH A 'D' at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in November

Fresh off the very high heels of her Provincetown summer residency, Las Vegas drag sensation and Broadway star EDIE returns to New York with a loving tribute to the iconic "Liza with a Z" - the first concert filmed for television - which just turned 50! Part tribute to Liza Minnelli, combined with Edie's life-long love of dance, Edie's 1960s inspired go-go girl moves will be on full display as she high-kicks her way through 60 minutes of live vocals, comedy, and tell-all tales of her life as an entertainer that has taken her from the Ballet to Broadway to Cirque du Soleil.

EDIE WITH A D runs Saturday, November 12 at 9:30pm & Sunday, November 13 at 4pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue). General admission tickets are $24. Reserved front row table VIP tickets are $36. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

EDIE is best known from Cirque du Soleil's hit show ZUMANITY where she starred as the emcee, the "Mistress of Sensuality," at the NY-NY Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. During her 13 year run, EDIE performed over 5,600 shows for over 6 million people. EDIE began her professional dance career at the age of 17 with Ballet Oregon. For the next eleven years she danced with Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet Chicago, and Pennsylvania Ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theater. EDIE quickly became a fixture in New York City where she racked up a bevy of awards including Best Drag Queen (HX Award), Best Dance Artist and Entertainer of the Year (Glammy Award). She starred in her autobiographical, off-Broadway show "LEGS!," performed on the MTV Video Music Awards, appeared on "Sex and the City," was featured at Wigstock and Broadway Bares, and made her Broadway debut alongside Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming in the Tony-nominated revival of "The ThreePenny Opera" at Studio 54. The San Francisco Chronicle "strongly advises seeing the incredible EDIE whose talent and legs go on forever." EDIE currently stars in "Faaabulous! The Show," where she serves as host/performer/creator/producer in the only live singing drag show in Las Vegas at Notoriety Live!