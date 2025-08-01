Doris Dear To Host Free Live GURL TALK Celebration At The Triad Theater In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beloved cabaret icon Doris Dear will return to the stage with a special one-day-only live performance on Friday, September 13 at 1:00 PM at The Triad Theater in New York City. The event, titled Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk – A Thank You Celebration, is completely free and open to the public, with first-come, first-served seating.

This heartfelt show is performer and creator Ray DeForest’s personal thank-you to the friends, fans, and supporters who stood by him during his battle with inoperable cancer. “There were days when the road ahead felt impossible,” DeForest shared. “But the messages, the hugs, the donations, and every single act of kindness helped me keep going. This show is my way of saying thank you. From the bottom of my heart.”

The performance will feature Doris Dear alongside longtime collaborator and musical director Blake Allen for an hour of mid-century glamour, humor, heartfelt stories, and song. Guests are invited to grab a cocktail from the bar and enjoy an afternoon of celebration and community.

The event also marks the conclusion of DeForest’s medical expense GoFundMe campaign, which has raised nearly $25,000 and officially ends August 10. Contributions are still welcome until that date.

Doris Dear is the award-winning alter ego of Ray DeForest, a celebrated storyteller and producer whose retro-glam persona has captivated audiences on stages nationwide and through her streaming series Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk on Broadway On Demand. Known for her warmth, wit, and signature sparkle, Doris Dear invites audiences into a world of nostalgia, music, and love.