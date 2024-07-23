Doris Dear Brings SIMPLY SONDHEIM to Cherry Grove's Art Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Doris Dear, the beloved drag queen and award-winning performer, is set to captivate Cherry Grove audiences with her latest hit show, "Slightly Sondheim." Fresh from its successful premiere at The Triad Theater in NYC, Doris Dear will enchant audiences at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove with her signature blend of singing and storytelling for their “Thursdays Cabaret Series” featuring some of the best award-winning cabaret performers in the state.

Known for her nostalgic tales of growing up on Staten Island with her parents Taffy and Duke, Doris Dear's performance promises to be a journey through laughter, tears, and everything in between. Accompanied by the timeless melodies of Stephen Sondheim, Doris Dear brings a unique charm to each song, making every moment unforgettable.

"With Mama Taffy’s 'Not While I’m Around' at its core, it was clear that offspring Doris was there to remind us that though 'sometimes people leave us halfway through the wood,' the best of them can shine on through their children," said Jeff Harner, award winning vocalist and director.

Doris Dear is not just a performer, but a storyteller who invites you into her world with warmth and wit. Her ability to blend music with personal narratives has earned her acclaim, including three MAC Awards and recognition with Telly and Communicator Awards for her acclaimed series “Doris Dear’s Gurl Talk” now in its fourth season on BroadwayOnDemand and streaming on her YouTube Channel (https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsQVMn5gWlCHqgf9LgloVu2aEerb_1fbC&si=E0YC6wBgaZZjBsoG)

Adding to the excitement, award-winning singer and author Meg Flather will join Doris Dear in a special guest appearance. With her own upcoming show later this month, Meg Flather's collaboration with Doris Dear promises an evening of extraordinary talent and entertainment.

"There's only one Ray De Forest, aka Doris Dear, whose unique brand of humor and talent is, simply put, a New York City treasure," said Michael Reubens of The Reubens Report.

The performance will take place at the historic Community House, one of three places designated for their seminal importance in LGBTQ history. This venue is more than just a theater; it is a cornerstone of the community, celebrating diversity and the rich cultural contributions of the LGBTQ community.

Join in for an unforgettable night of music, stories, and celebration with Doris Dear at the Arts Project of Cherry Grove. Tickets are selling fast, so secure your seat, order a cocktail, and prepare to be swept away by "Slightly Sondheim"!

Comments