Dorian Harewood to Bring New Stevie Wonder Tribute To 54 Below

54 BELOW will present in “A TRIBUTE TO Stevie Wonder AND HIS CHALLENGE TO AMERICA” on October 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Harewood will sing a wide selection of Stevie's many acclaimed hits, including: “Love's In Need Of Love Today,” “Higher Ground,” “Visions,” “Livin' For The City,” “If It's Magic, “Happy Birthday,” among others.

“I'm bringing this show to 54 Below to pay tribute to some of the iconic songs Stevie Wonder has written over the years that challenge us, as a people, to be better.” “I grew up listening to Motown, the Beatles, jazz, blues, classical… music of all kinds was always playing in our house. But I was most affected and influenced by the music coming out of the Motown record label in Detroit, especially the music of Stevie Wonder, or Little Stevie Wonder as he was known to the public back in 1962,” says Harewood. “He was 12 years old, and so was I, and I simply couldn't believe what I was hearing from this genius. I still can't.”

Musical Direction by Tony Daniels.

in “A TRIBUTE TO Stevie Wonder AND HIS CHALLENGE TO AMERICA” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14, 2024. Show begins at 7:00 pm, doors open at 5:30 pm. Cover charges: are $51 (includes $6 in fees) – $62 (includes $7 in fees). VIP Seating: $78.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) Premiums: $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). Prices shown are only valid for online purchases. Additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT

is currently starring in the hit Broadway show, The Notebook The Musical for which he received Tony and Drama Desk Nominations for his critically acclaimed performance.

He started his career on stage in the role of Judas in a touring company of "Jesus Christ Superstar". He then went on to New York City, where he performed on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical, "Two Gentlemen of Verona" and starred in the original Broadway productions of "Don't Call Back", "The Mighty Gents" and "Streamers".

He credits the legendary Bette Davis (with whom he starred in the musical, “Miss Moffat”) as his mentor and the person responsible for his acting career.

Best known for his work on screen and television, Harewood first garnered attention in the ABC-TV miniseries, “Roots: The Next Generations”. He then went on to star in the ABC-TV series, “Strike Force” and the widely popular miniseries, “The Jesse Owens Story” as the titular character. In 1994, he garnered a NAACP Image Award for his role as Jazz/Blues saxophonist Clarence “Cool Papa” Charleston on the NBC-TV series, “I'll Fly Away”. Other television credits include, NBC-TV's “Viper”, “The Hoop Life”, and guest starring roles in such series as “Private Practice”, “Boomtown”, “Las Vegas”, “Sarah Connor Chronicles”, “Criminal Minds”, “9-1-1”, “Big Sky” and a recurring guest starring role on “Bel-Air”. Film credits include, “Full Metal Jacket”, “Against All Odds”, “Sudden Death” and Showtime's “12 Angry Men”, among others.

Since 2009 Harewood has been the voice of America's favorite network, NBC as their voiceover announcer introducing us to nightly shows such as, “This is Us”, “The Black List”, “New Amsterdam”, “Chicago Wednesdays”, “Law & Order”, “Law & Order: SVU”, “The Wall” and most recently the “Paris Olympics”. He has also been the voice of over 100 cartoon characters and shows such as, “The Making of the Wiz”, “The Fender Rhodes Story”, “Christianity: The First Two Thousand Years”, “Hank Aaron: Chasing the Dream”, “Space Jam”, “Pinky and the Brain”, “Biker Mice from Mars”, “X Men: Legends, The California Raisins”, “Astro Boy” and “The Batman”.

Harewood has recorded two solo albums and toured with The Four Tops and Gladys Knight.

